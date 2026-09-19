Uzbek woman in Istanbul reportedly hospitalized in intensive care after home treatment

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Uzbek woman in Istanbul reportedly hospitalized in intensive care after home treatment

Reports are spreading on social media that 28-year-old Uzbekistan citizen Mohirano Meliyeva, who lived and worked in Istanbul, fell into a critical condition after receiving medical treatment at home.

According to the disseminated information, instead of being taken to a hospital for a severe cold, a medical worker was called to her home. It is reported that following the procedure, she experienced an allergic reaction, and burn-like injuries subsequently appeared on her body.

Information has also circulated that the woman is being treated in the intensive care unit of a hospital in the Kartal district of Istanbul. Citing her relatives, Turkish media write that doctors assess her condition as extremely critical.

The woman's relatives are preparing to file a complaint against the employer's family.

Mohirano MeliyevaIstanbulKartalTurkish media
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