Jorge Jesus: Five Ballon d'Ors Do Not Grant Cristiano Privileges

The new head coach of the Portugal national team, Jorge Jesus, has announced a 25-man squad for the upcoming Nations League matches. Alongside the squad announcement, the 72-year-old manager made his firm stance regarding team captain Cristiano Ronaldo clear. Jorge Jesus emphasized that past achievements and individual awards do not guarantee a spot in the starting lineup. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the experienced coach firmly stated at a press conference that every player in the national team must justify their place solely through their performance in current training sessions and matches. According to him, it would be appropriate for Cristiano Ronaldo to focus on massive personal milestones, such as scoring 1000 goals, primarily at the club level, while only current form matters in the national team.

Strict principles in squad selection

When journalists asked about the pressure surrounding Ronaldo and his status, Jorge Jesus stated openly that there would be no privileges. There was no private conversation between the coach and the player, who have worked together before, prior to the squad announcement. In the coach's view, history and past achievements do not provide immunity to keep a player out of the reserves if a decline is observed.

“Cris is just like any other player. If he performs well, he plays; if he doesn't play well, he won't,” said Jorge Jesus. The coach added that while he does not deny the player's unique status as a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, it is completely irrelevant in the decision-making process.

New tactical approach

In addition to clarifying the Cristiano Ronaldo situation, Jorge Jesus also unveiled a unique tactical style that differs sharply from the era of former coach Roberto Martinez. According to him, the new head coach prefers a system featuring two central strikers instead of three midfielders. This requires a fundamental reassessment of the primary attacking duties within the national team.

Competition is expected to be fiercer than ever in the Portugal national team as they prepare for the first matches of the Nations League. Jorge Jesus's ruthless and fair selection policy demands that not only the captain but all team members work even harder on themselves. The upcoming matches will show how these firm steps by the coach will affect the team's results during this crucial stage of the season.