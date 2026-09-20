In Colombia, dog defends owner from robber

In Bogota, Colombia, two robbers on a motorcycle attempted to mug a man walking down the street. However, the victim's dog intervened in the attack and ruined the criminals' plan. Infobae reported on this.

It is reported that the incident occurred on September 9 in the Primero de Mayo neighborhood. Security camera footage shows two people arriving on a motorcycle, with one of them getting off and approaching the man. The robber threatened him with a knife and demanded his mobile phone.

At that moment, the victim's dog, which was walking a little ahead, turned back and rushed at the robber. The video shows the animal biting the suspect and forcing him to retreat.

Following the dog's intervention, the robber ran toward the motorcycle where his accomplice was waiting. The two suspects fled the scene.

The video capturing this incident spread on social media and was widely discussed by users.