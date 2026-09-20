Baby injured after falling from a swing in Brazil (video)

·46·World
Baby injured after falling from a swing in Brazil (video)

Reports have surfaced in Brazil about an unfortunate incident following a baby falling from a swing. A video capturing the event has gone viral on social media.

According to information spread on social networks, the child's mother was distracted by her phone at the time of the incident. At that moment, the baby fell from the swing and injured its forehead.

Reports state that stitches were applied to the child's wound. It was also noted that the baby experienced convulsions after the fall.

It is reported that medical assistance was provided to the child and its condition subsequently improved.

The video capturing this event was published on an Instagram page dedicated to the city of Natal, Brazil.

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