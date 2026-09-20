Another dream of Durdona Qurbanova came true: she gifted a BYD car to her father (video)

·7·Culture
Another dream of Durdona Qurbanova came true: she gifted a BYD car to her father (video)

Actress Durdona Qurbanova shared a joyful event on her Instagram page. Stating that another one of her dreams has come true, she showed that she gifted a BYD car to her father.

The actress also commented on why her father is not visible, explaining the reason.

“Whenever I don't show my dad, many people ask: 'Why do you exclude your father?' My dad is my wealth, my paradise. It's just that my dad doesn't like such things. That's why I don't show him. May it be granted to everyone who makes such an intention,” Durdona Qurbanova wrote.

The video capturing the actress gifting a car to her father was warmly received by her followers. In the comments, users wished that such joyful days would be granted to everyone.

Durdona QurbanovaBYDcar giftInstagram
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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