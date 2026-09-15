A $70 million cow: Why is Viatina-19 so expensive?

Can the price of a single cow reach 70 million dollars? Viatina-19, bred in Brazil, has become one of the most expensive cattle in the world with precisely this valuation. However, its price is determined not by its meat or massive body, but by its genetic potential.

33 percent of it was sold for 21 million dollars

At a recent auction, a 33 percent ownership stake in Viatina-19 was sold for nearly 21 million dollars.

Following this deal, the total value of the cow was estimated at approximately 70 million dollars.

Most interestingly: Viatina-19 is valued not as ordinary livestock, but as a valuable genetic asset. Viatina-19 belongs to the Nelore breed bred in Brazil. Its main advantages are:

resistance to hot climates;

high immunity against diseases;

a weight of nearly 1,100 kilograms;

the ability to pass on its genetic traits to its offspring to a high degree.

Experts explain the value of Viatina-19 primarily through its breeding potential. Utilizing its genetic traits can generate huge profits in the fields of embryo production and breeding.