Catalan club Barcelona's winger Raphinha continues to amaze the entire football world in the 2026/2027 season, recording the most terrifying and prolific statistics of his career. In a tough La Liga Matchday 7 fixture against Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium (3:1), the 29-year-old Brazilian forward scored a phenomenal hat-trick, bringing his total goals and assists for the current season to an unbelievable 17.

Including all competitions, Raphinha has scored 14 goals and provided 3 assists in just 8 matches, becoming Europe's most dangerous forward. But the most interesting and controversial reality is that amidst this exact explosion, the prestigious France Football magazine announced the list of 30 nominees for the Ballon d'Or award on Tuesday, September 22 — featuring Barcelona representatives Pau Cubarsi, Rodri, and Lamine Yamal.

So, what is the secret behind Raphinha's unstoppable form in Hansi Flick's system, why are experts debating the Brazilian forward's place on the Ballon d'Or list, and which trophies will this record start bring to Barça at the end of the year?

«8 matches and 14 goals»: Raphinha's incredible statistics in the 2026/2027 season

A chronicle of the Brazilian winger's phenomenal productivity on the pitch:

Hat-trick at the Pizjuan: In the away match against Sevilla, Raphinha scored three times, single-handedly securing his team's hard-fought 3:1 comeback victory;

Absolute leadership in La Liga: Recorded 12 goals and 3 assists in 7 matches of the Spanish championship, collecting 15 points in the "goal+pass" system;

Champions League brace: Also scored twice in the 5:1 demolition of Feyenoord in Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League league phase;

Total productivity: 14 goals and 3 assists in 8 official matches across all competitions — averaging over two goal contributions per game.

Raphinha's season statistics and Ballon d'Or nominees

Key metrics and official facts at the start of the 2026/2027 season:

Metrics and Tournaments Matches played Goals scored Assists Goal contributions (Goal+Pass) Spanish La Liga 7 12 3 15 UEFA Champions League 1 (Feyenoord 5:1) 2 0 2 Total (2026/2027 season) 8 matches 14 goals 3 assists 17 goal contributions

Nominees from Barcelona announced by France Football (Top 30 list): Pau Cubarsi, Rodri, Lamine Yamal.

Tactical analysis: Experts on the Raphinha phenomenon

Key conclusions from European football pundits and sports analysts:

Hansi Flick's free flank system: The German manager does not just tie Raphinha to the touchline, giving him the freedom to cut inside into the center of the penalty box as a shadow striker — which has become an unexpected problem for opposing defenses;

Clinical finishing and composure: Raphinha's accuracy in finishing chances has reached its peak, as he generates maximum goals even from minimal opportunities;

A new wave in the Ballon d'Or race: While the inclusion of Cubarsi, Rodri, and Yamal in the top 30 list shows that the Barcelona project is at its peak, Raphinha's current form proves he is one of the main contenders for the next award;

Team balance: The creativity of Yamal and Rodri in the center is creating favorable conditions for Raphinha to exploit empty spaces.

Raphinha's 17 goal contributions in 8 matches indicate that Barcelona is aiming for the championship on all fronts this season.

Do you think Raphinha can maintain this unbelievable pace throughout the entire season and win the La Liga Golden Boot? Which of the trio of Cubarsi, Rodri, and Yamal among the 30 nominees announced by France Football do you consider most deserving of winning the Ballon d'Or? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this sensational European football statistical analysis with all football fans and your friends!