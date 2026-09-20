«17 points in 8 matches!»: Raphinha's incredible start and the Ballon d'Or controversy!

·11·Sport
«17 points in 8 matches!»: Raphinha's incredible start and the Ballon d'Or controversy!

Catalan club Barcelona's winger Raphinha continues to amaze the entire football world in the 2026/2027 season, recording the most terrifying and prolific statistics of his career. In a tough La Liga Matchday 7 fixture against Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium (3:1), the 29-year-old Brazilian forward scored a phenomenal hat-trick, bringing his total goals and assists for the current season to an unbelievable 17.

Including all competitions, Raphinha has scored 14 goals and provided 3 assists in just 8 matches, becoming Europe's most dangerous forward. But the most interesting and controversial reality is that amidst this exact explosion, the prestigious France Football magazine announced the list of 30 nominees for the Ballon d'Or award on Tuesday, September 22 — featuring Barcelona representatives Pau Cubarsi, Rodri, and Lamine Yamal.

So, what is the secret behind Raphinha's unstoppable form in Hansi Flick's system, why are experts debating the Brazilian forward's place on the Ballon d'Or list, and which trophies will this record start bring to Barça at the end of the year?

«8 matches and 14 goals»: Raphinha's incredible statistics in the 2026/2027 season

A chronicle of the Brazilian winger's phenomenal productivity on the pitch:

  • Hat-trick at the Pizjuan: In the away match against Sevilla, Raphinha scored three times, single-handedly securing his team's hard-fought 3:1 comeback victory;

  • Absolute leadership in La Liga: Recorded 12 goals and 3 assists in 7 matches of the Spanish championship, collecting 15 points in the "goal+pass" system;

  • Champions League brace: Also scored twice in the 5:1 demolition of Feyenoord in Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League league phase;

  • Total productivity: 14 goals and 3 assists in 8 official matches across all competitions — averaging over two goal contributions per game.

Raphinha's season statistics and Ballon d'Or nominees

Key metrics and official facts at the start of the 2026/2027 season:

Metrics and Tournaments

Matches played

Goals scored

Assists

Goal contributions (Goal+Pass)

Spanish La Liga

7

12

3

15

UEFA Champions League

1 (Feyenoord 5:1)

2

0

2

Total (2026/2027 season)

8 matches

14 goals

3 assists

17 goal contributions

  • Nominees from Barcelona announced by France Football (Top 30 list): Pau Cubarsi, Rodri, Lamine Yamal.

Tactical analysis: Experts on the Raphinha phenomenon

Key conclusions from European football pundits and sports analysts:

  • Hansi Flick's free flank system: The German manager does not just tie Raphinha to the touchline, giving him the freedom to cut inside into the center of the penalty box as a shadow striker — which has become an unexpected problem for opposing defenses;

  • Clinical finishing and composure: Raphinha's accuracy in finishing chances has reached its peak, as he generates maximum goals even from minimal opportunities;

  • A new wave in the Ballon d'Or race: While the inclusion of Cubarsi, Rodri, and Yamal in the top 30 list shows that the Barcelona project is at its peak, Raphinha's current form proves he is one of the main contenders for the next award;

  • Team balance: The creativity of Yamal and Rodri in the center is creating favorable conditions for Raphinha to exploit empty spaces.

Raphinha's 17 goal contributions in 8 matches indicate that Barcelona is aiming for the championship on all fronts this season.

Do you think Raphinha can maintain this unbelievable pace throughout the entire season and win the La Liga Golden Boot? Which of the trio of Cubarsi, Rodri, and Yamal among the 30 nominees announced by France Football do you consider most deserving of winning the Ballon d'Or? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this sensational European football statistical analysis with all football fans and your friends!

RaphinhaBarcelonaLa LigaBallon d'Or
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

«This is an ideal result!»: Hans-Dieter Flick on Raphinha’s hat-trick and 21 points«This is an ideal result!»: Hans-Dieter Flick on Raphinha’s hat-trick and 21 pointsToday, 11:09«We are still alive»: Boshkovich on Bunyodkor’s revival and the plan against Pakhtakor«We are still alive»: Boshkovich on Bunyodkor’s revival and the plan against PakhtakorToday, 11:07UFC 331: A brutal knockout by Sarukyan and a lightning-fast victory in round 1!UFC 331: A brutal knockout by Sarukyan and a lightning-fast victory in round 1!Today, 09:11Breath of the Olympics in Samarkand: Uzbekistan defeats Turkey and Argentina!Breath of the Olympics in Samarkand: Uzbekistan defeats Turkey and Argentina!Today, 09:05Penalty drama in Venice: Lazio secure a confident 2-0 victory!Penalty drama in Venice: Lazio secure a confident 2-0 victory!Today, 09:00Winning with 10 men and the mystery of Oybek Bozorov!: Tojiyev after the dramatic battle in MubarekWinning with 10 men and the mystery of Oybek Bozorov!: Tojiyev after the dramatic battle in MubarekToday, 08:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev