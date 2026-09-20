In Kazakhstan, a woman's foot got stuck in an escalator (video)

·54·World
In Kazakhstan, a woman's foot got stuck in an escalator (video)

In one of the shopping centers in the city of Semey, Kazakhstan, a woman's foot got stuck in an escalator. The process of rescuers freeing the woman was captured on video. This was reported by Tengrinews.kz.

As reported, a call about the incident was received at 112 on September 14. Members of the emergency rescue squad arrived at the scene.

Using special hydraulic equipment, the rescuers widened the technical gap between the escalator parts and pulled out the foot of the woman, born in 1990.

After that, the victim was handed over to emergency medical personnel for examination and necessary medical assistance.

No additional information has been provided regarding the cause of the incident or the exact injuries sustained by the woman.

SemeyescalatorTengrinewsrescue
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