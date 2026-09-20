Concerns over the health of Chinese President Xi Jinping have shaken diplomatic circles worldwide ahead of his historic scheduled visit to Washington on September 24. Citing its sources, the influential American publication The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that the 73-year-old Chinese leader failed to attend an official dinner on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in India's New Delhi due to deteriorating health and was forced to skip the event at the "last minute."

While Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended the event in place of Xi Jinping according to the official program, India's largest Press Trust agency reported that the chairman urgently returned to his hotel to rest. This development has cast serious doubt on the fate of the Chinese leader's first official visit to the US in the last 10 years and his high-level summit with Donald Trump. At a time when Indian officials are dismissing these reports as "fake anxiety" and Beijing remains silent, it has been revealed that the President of South Africa also fell ill after New Delhi.

So, could Xi Jinping's health cancel the expected negotiations with Trump, to what extent are Beijing and Washington prepared, and how is the world economy reacting to this mysterious intrigue?

"Last-minute refusal and diplomatic panic": Chronicle of the BRICS summit

Important details surrounding the incident in New Delhi and the upcoming Washington meeting:

Cancellation of the dinner: Xi Jinping did not attend the main dinner organized for heads of state at the Delhi summit, taking Wang Yi's place instead;

Interruption of Modi's speech: According to the British publication Express, as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was delivering his opening remarks, aides were forced to rush toward Xi Jinping and the speech was temporarily suspended;

Illness of the South African President: South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa also announced that he had canceled public events due to worsening health after returning from the BRICS summit;

New Delhi's denial: The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs described reports of the leaders' mass illness as "malicious fakes on social networks";

Preparation for the Washington summit: The visit has not been canceled yet — Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent are scheduled to meet to discuss the negotiations.

Chronicle of Xi Jinping's US visit and summit plans

Official status and indicators of the Beijing and Washington negotiations:

Parameters and processes BRICS Summit (India) Washington Summit (US) Date and location September 12–13, New Delhi September 24, Washington Main topics on the agenda New Delhi Declaration (adopted) Artificial intelligence, Iran, Taiwan, Trade relations Main event and signals Chairman Xi missed the dinner First face-to-face meeting between Xi and Trump in over 10 years Visit status Completed (presidency passes to China in 2027) Remaining on schedule, preparations ongoing Status of medical evidence No precise diagnosis, only source reports A "shock" is expected in markets if the visit is postponed

International policy analysis: Experts on the Washington meeting

Conclusions of leading geopolitics experts and political analysts:

Strategic importance of the visit: Stepping onto US soil for the first time in over 10 years, the Chinese leader's meeting with Donald Trump is expected to be a decisive point in reaching agreements on global trade, artificial intelligence technologies, and the military crisis around Iran;

"Behind-the-scenes" health issue: Beijing traditionally keeps any information regarding the health of its top leadership strictly confidential, which is why the information published by the WSJ caused panic on global stock exchanges;

Consequences of postponing the summit: If Xi Jinping refuses the September 24 visit, it will cause a massive shock in the international arena and maximize uncertainty in US-China relations;

Alternative channels are working: The economic and financial blocs of both countries (the dialogue between He Lifeng and Scott Bessent) are trying to maintain the summit agenda.

The mysterious dinner in the BRICS arena and India's statements show that Xi Jinping's Washington visit has turned into a major stage full of not just politics, but intrigue.

Do you think the reports about 73-year-old Xi Jinping's health are true, or is this political pressure orchestrated ahead of the crucial negotiations with Trump? Do you believe the September 24 Washington summit can halt trade wars and conflicts in the world? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this sensational news analysis on grand geopolitics with all your loved ones and analysis enthusiasts!