The military confrontation in the Middle East region has reached the peak of a global political crisis. Officials in Tehran have announced their conditions for initiating any diplomatic negotiations with the White House. Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of the Iranian Security Council, made a sharp statement via social media, announcing that exactly seven conditions have been put forward to Washington.

Rezaei emphasized that if the United States wants to get out of the strategic dead end it has gotten itself into and avoid worsening the situation, it has no choice but to recognize Iran's legitimate rights. Meanwhile, this political ultimatum comes against the background of a sensational Pentagon report presented to the US Congress: direct US military spending in this campaign has already exceeded $45.1 billion, and this is not yet the final figure.

So, can these conditions from Tehran force the White House to sit down at the negotiating table, how much will repairing damaged military bases in the region cost the US budget, and what blow will the conflict between the two countries deal to the world economy?

"A $45 billion military report and Tehran's demand": Chronology of events

The latest key figures and political statements surrounding the US-Iran confrontation:

Mohsen Rezaei's ultimatum: The Secretary of the Iranian Security Council firmly stated that seven demands have been sent to Washington and that negotiations will only begin if these conditions are accepted;

Tehran's open position: "If Washington wants to get out of the impasse it has found itself in, it must unconditionally fulfill Iran's conditions," the Iranian side noted;

The Pentagon's colossal expenses: According to the US Department of Defense, as of September 3, $43.6 billion was spent on the campaign, plus another $1.5 billion for additional fuel;

Calculation of hidden damages: According to CNN reports, this $45.1 billion price tag does not include the repair of US military bases hit in the region or indirect military operational expenses;

Congressional pressure: American lawmakers and congressmen are demanding a full report from the Pentagon on all hidden and indirect financial costs.

US campaign costs and Tehran's political demands

Washington's financial losses and conflict indicators:

Parameters and areas Official indicators (US) Iranian side's position Core military expenses $ 43.6 bln (as of September 3) Tehran cannot be defeated through military pressure Additional fuel expenses $ 1.5 bln Ability to control energy logistics Total disclosed expenses $ 45.1 bln (incomplete) 7 conditions to get out of the dead end Unaccounted damages Repair of damaged military bases Strikes inflicted on regional infrastructure Demanding party US Congress (detailed report) Iranian Security Council (acceptance of conditions)

Geopolitical analysis: Experts on the 7 conditions and the military crisis

Main conclusions of political analysts on international security:

Economic and military fatigue: The expenditure of over $45 billion in a short period shows that the campaign is proving extremely costly for the US and is intensifying domestic political discontent;

Vulnerability of bases: The failure to fully disclose the damage inflicted on American facilities in the region indicates that Washington's real infrastructural losses are much more serious;

Tehran's diplomatic initiative: Through this ultimatum, Iran is demonstrating that it is not weak, but rather has taken the initiative to set the terms for negotiations;

Impact on global markets: Growing military expenditures and the fuel crisis are the biggest factors that could force Western nations to seek paths to compromise.

Tehran's 7 demands and the Pentagon's multi-billion-dollar expenditures indicate that this geopolitical confrontation in the Middle East has entered a new and decisive phase.

In your opinion, will the US administration accept the 7 conditions set by Iran to halt this campaign, on which it has spent over $45 billion, or will military actions escalate further? Do you believe congressional pressure will push the White House toward a diplomatic compromise? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of important events in world politics with all your loved ones and politics enthusiasts!