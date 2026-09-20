«This is an ideal result!»: Hans-Dieter Flick on Raphinha’s hat-trick and 21 points

·1·Sport
«This is an ideal result!»: Hans-Dieter Flick on Raphinha’s hat-trick and 21 points

In the marquee match of the 7th round of the Spanish La Liga, league leaders Barcelona claimed a confident 3:1 comeback victory away against a fierce and awkward opponent, Sevilla. The intense clash at the magnificent Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Seville, officiated by head referee Juan Martínez Munuera, turned into a true benefit performance for the Catalans' Brazilian star, Raphinha. After conceding the opening goal, the Blaugrana completely turned the tide in their favor thanks to Raphinha's flawless hat-trick.

Following this victory, which extended their hundred-percent record to 7 matches with 21 points to solidify their solo leadership, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick shared his enthusiastic thoughts about the game and his star pupil in an interview with Marca: «This is an ideal result! I am very happy that we won here. Raphinha's performance like this doesn't surprise me at all».

So, how has the German specialist's confidence turned the team into an unstoppable machine, what is the secret behind Raphinha's top-level form, and what does Barcelona's title plan look like ahead of their upcoming clash against Getafe on October 10?

«Ideal win and Raphinha's benefit»: Flick's statement and match highlights

Key takeaways from Hansi Flick after the triumph in Seville:

  • A tough test at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán: The coach emphasized that a trip to Seville is always psychologically and tactically difficult, making the 3:1 comeback win a perfect result;

  • Absolute confidence in Raphinha's skill: The head coach revealed that his pupil scoring three goals did not surprise him at all — because the Brazilian winger demonstrates such a high level in every training session and match;

  • Continuation of the hundred-percent streak: 21 points after seven matches — Flick has fully instilled a winning mentality in the Catalans' mindset;

  • Sevilla's resistance: The hosts sitting in the top five with 13 points highlighted just how hard-fought the match was.

La Liga Matchday 7. Sevilla vs. Barcelona match protocol

Official match data and standings from the central fixture in Seville:

Competition and Stage

Match and Final Score

Main Hero and Events

Standings Position

La Liga, Matchday 7

Sevilla 1 : 3 Barcelona

Raphinha (hat-trick), Fofana (goal)

Barcelona — 21 points (1st place) / Sevilla — 13 points (5th place)

  • Stadium and City: Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán (Seville, Spain);

  • Head Referee: Juan Martínez Munuera (Alicante);

  • Next Home Match: On October 10, Barcelona will host Getafe at home.

Tactical Analysis: Experts on the Flick and Raphinha tandem

Conclusions from Spanish football analysts and sports experts:

  • Raphinha's new persona: With Flick's arrival, the Brazilian has transformed not just into a winger, but into a true goalscorer who ruthlessly finishes chances in the center of the penalty area;

  • Response to the pressure at the Pizjuán: Although Barcelona conceded first, they didn't panic — the German specialist's model of high pressing and fast attacks completely overwhelmed the opponent's defense;

  • The fight continues: The absolute record of 21 points puts heavy pressure on the Madrid giants right at the start of the season;

  • Preparation for Getafe: Ahead of the October 10 home fixture, Flick's team appears to be in peak physical condition.

Hansi Flick's bold statements and Raphinha's phenomenal performance clearly demonstrate Barcelona's intention not to let go of the championship title this season.

Do you think Barcelona under Hansi Flick can extend their 100% winning streak until the end of the season, or could the Getafe match on October 10 prove to be an unexpected stumbling block? Do you believe Raphinha's hat-tricks can make him La Liga's best player this year? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this intense Spanish football analysis with all your football-loving friends!

BarcelonaSevillaHansi FlickRaphinha
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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