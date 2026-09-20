Number of centenarians in Japan exceeds 100,000 for the first time

·16·World
Number of centenarians in Japan exceeds 100,000 for the first time

The number of people aged 100 and over in Japan has exceeded 100,000 for the first time. According to the country's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, there are currently 107,677 centenarians living in the country.

Their number has been increasing for 56 consecutive years. Over the past year, the number of centenarians has grown by 7,914.

The majority of long-lived individuals are women. Out of 107,677 people, 94,298 are women, which accounts for nearly 88 percent. The oldest woman in Japan is 114 years old, and the oldest man is 112 years old.

At the same time, the country is facing another demographic challenge. Japan's birth rate is declining and the population is aging. As a result, issues such as a shrinking workforce and an increasing demand for pension, medical, and social services remain pressing.

Japan demographicscentenarianscountry's ministry of health
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