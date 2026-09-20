«We are still alive»: Boshkovich on Bunyodkor’s revival and the plan against Pakhtakor

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«We are still alive»: Boshkovich on Bunyodkor’s revival and the plan against Pakhtakor

In the framework of the 22nd round of the Uzbekistan Super League, a true clash of will and psychology took place at the capital's «JAR» stadium. Hosting the top-five representative «Buxoro» at home, Bunyodkor presented their fans with a long-awaited, golden 2:1 victory. This success went down in history as the first triumph for Montenegrin specialist Ivan Boshkovich, who has returned to the club's helm.

Hiding no emotions at the post-match press conference, the coach spoke openly about the team overcoming severe mental and physical pressure, the academy youngsters fighting like grown men, pragmatic football, and the upcoming capital derby against «Pakhtakor» after a 20-day break: «Bunyodkor may be in a wounded state, but we are still alive and will fight to the end to stay in the Super League!».

So, what was the tactical plan that stunned the experienced «Buxoro», was scoring two goals from two precise shots a matter of destiny or hard work, and are the «Swallows» ready to stop title-contending «Lions» as well?

«Character, second balls, and the winning spirit»: Ivan Boshkovich's open confessions

Main thoughts and important theses expressed by the head coach at the press conference:

  • The first-half plan worked: Knowing in advance that «Buxoro» relies on long balls and aerial duels, the coaching staff created density in the center of the pitch for the second ball («podbor») and accomplished the task by scoring two goals during the half;

  • Courage of the youth and 5 substitutions: Despite a slight drop in intensity in the second half, the game's tempo was maintained through 5 tactical substitutions; the young defenders left the opponent's experienced stars no chance in one-on-one duels;

  • Team energy and fruit of hard work: Boshkovich explained the high conversion rate of chances by the positive energy and honest work united by the atmosphere gathered around the club — academy children, management, and fans;

  • «We are still alive» statement: It was strongly emphasized that the difficult period at the club is temporary, and the fight to retain the spot in the Super League and move away from the danger zone will not stop;

  • Preparation against «Pakhtakor»: During the upcoming 20-day FIFA days break, high-intensity training sessions will be held with the youngsters returning from national teams, promising to fight with courage against any grand, including «Pakhtakor».

Super League. Key indicators of Bunyodkor under Ivan Boshkovich's management

Main factors and plan of the 2:1 victory over «Buxoro»:

Indicators and aspects

Tactical approach against «Buxoro»

Plan for the upcoming match with «Pakhtakor»

Match score and result

2 : 1 (long-awaited first victory)

Tashkent derby in the 23rd round

Main tactical emphasis

Blocking long balls, possession of second balls

Aggressive pressing and disrupting the opponent's game

Squad condition and youth

Academy graduates' superiority in duels

90% of the squad returning from various national teams

Coach's main demand

Defending smartly not only with the ball, but also without it

Stepping onto the pitch fearlessly, with courage and discipline

Position occupied

Accumulating 22 points, rising to 13th place

Moving completely away from the danger zone

Tactical analysis: Experts on Boshkovich's pragmatic football

Conclusions of Uzbek football analysts and specialists on the match:

  • A fresh look at the concept of «good football»: As Boshkovich noted, modern football is not only about beautiful ball control, but also about giving the opponent no free space and time, closing passing lanes, and disrupting the opponent's strengths;

  • Responsibility and psychological growth: Young players who have just joined the main squad from the academy are learning to withstand the pressure of the Super League and win duels in adult football, which gives the team additional strength;

  • Time and recovery factor: The 20-day break came just at the right time for «Bunyodkor» — the coach has the opportunity to fully recover physical shortcomings and test tactical developments;

  • Warning for the derby: Given the resistance Boshkovich's disciples showed earlier against leaders «Nasaf» and «Lokomotiv», it is certain they will become a very difficult and uncomfortable opponent for title contender «Pakhtakor» in the upcoming match.

Ivan Boshkovich's return and this important victory brought back not only three points to the Bunyodkor camp, but also self-confidence and a fighting spirit that were fading away.

In your opinion, is the young «Bunyodkor» led by Ivan Boshkovich capable of making good use of the upcoming 20-day break and taking points from «Pakhtakor» in the next round as well? Do you believe the «Swallows» can retain their place in the Super League at the end of the current season? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this important press conference analysis in Uzbek football with all football fans and your loved ones!

BunyodkorBuxoroIvan BoshkovichPakhtakor
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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