Street performers in India showcase unusual acts (video)

·3·World
Street performers in India showcase unusual acts (video)

Street performers in India are showcasing various unusual acts based on physical strength and endurance to attract the attention of audiences.

In one such show, two performers take part, executing complex acrobatic movements. The video captures one of the performers lifting an object of a certain weight and dropping it onto his partner's chest.

Such performances are a unique form of street shows, and the artists earn their income from donations given by the spectators. In India, street performers demonstrate a variety of entertainment programs ranging from musical performances to acrobatics and other shows.

Indiastreet artacrobatics
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