A dog filmed the most sincere moments that wedding operators missed (video)

·42·World
A dog filmed the most sincere moments that wedding operators missed (video)

At one of the wedding ceremonies in the USA, a completely unusual "operator" appeared. The bride decided to attach a GoPro camera to her five-year-old dog named Swayze to film the wedding from its perspective.

Unexpectedly, the footage captured through the dog's camera revealed natural and sincere moments that professional operators had missed.

One of the most touching moments in the video was when Swayze approached the bride's 91-year-old grandmother. The dog spent about 20 minutes together with the elderly woman.

This sincere interaction became one of the warmest and most memorable parts of the wedding video.

Later, the video was posted on the internet and went viral in a short time. After being viewed millions of times, it was also featured on the "Good Morning America" show and "People" magazine.

Thus, Swayze, who came to the wedding as an ordinary guest, accidentally became the "operator" who captured the most memorable footage of the ceremony.

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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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