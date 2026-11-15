Kenyan woman who had a child out of wedlock sentenced to 100 lashes in Saudi Arabia

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Kenyan woman who had a child out of wedlock sentenced to 100 lashes in Saudi Arabia

A Kenyan woman who had a child out of wedlock has been sentenced to 100 lashes in Saudi Arabia. This was reported by The Guardian.

It is reported that the woman worked as a domestic worker and childcare provider in the country. She was in a relationship with an Egyptian citizen, but the man left Saudi Arabia before the child was born.

The fact that the woman had a child out of wedlock became known after she sought medical care at a hospital. The court subsequently sentenced her to 100 lashes.

Human rights activists have strongly condemned this decision, calling for the woman to be returned to her home country, Kenya, instead of being punished. In an interview, the woman expressed her fear that she would not be able to survive such a punishment.

This case has also drawn the attention of international human rights organizations.

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Kamola Shuhratova«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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