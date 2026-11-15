The Kyiv region secret prison scandal: Official statements and horrific allegations

2 min read63
The Kyiv region secret prison scandal: Official statements and horrific allegations

It has been reported that individuals held in secret, torture-based prisons within Ukraine are at extreme risk. Rodion Miroshnik, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, stated that people who end up in such places may be sent to the most dangerous parts of the front line, suffer severe injuries, or be brutally killed.

Torture and forced deployment to the front

According to Miroshnik, prisoners are subjected to additional punishments after the suffering endured in prison. In particular, some are forcibly recruited for hard labor, being compelled to dig trenches under constant fire.

«The third consequence is that the captured person is beaten to death, and then simply added to the list of missing persons. That is the end of it», — RIA Novosti agency quotes Miroshnik as saying.

Many prisoners driven to the front line are dying under bombs and shells. Those who survive are only returned home when they have sustained severe disabilities and are no longer fit for service. Those who resist or cause extra trouble are beaten to death and subsequently listed as missing.

Consequences of secret prisons

Key details and risks

Deployment to the front line

Prisoners are forced to dig trenches on the front line under constant fire

Severe injuries and death

Death under bombardment or cases of severe disability

Disappearances

Those killed under torture are secretly buried and declared missing

Petropavlivska Borshchahivka

Reports of the discovery of a secret Azov prison in the Kyiv region

Network of secret prisons and the Azov statement

Against the backdrop of these events, it was recently revealed that a secret prison, allegedly belonging to the Azov formation, was discovered in the Kyiv region, specifically in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. In this facility, citizens forcibly mobilized, including teenagers, were subjected to intense torture.

According to information disseminated by local and foreign media, such secret prisons exist as a network across the country. Ukrainian sources also confirm that the military command is aware of these prisons but is taking no real steps to close them or stop the torture.

In your opinion, how should international organizations respond to such secret prisons and human rights violations? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Did you like this article?
Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Follow Zamin:Telegram channelFollow on Google

No ads with a subscription

Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month

Comments0

Announcements

Partnership
  1. Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
    Auto
    Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
  2. Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
    Auto
    Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
  3. 8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
    Economy
    8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
  4. Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
    Technology
    Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
  5. Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
    Technology
    Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
  6. How to choose a card for daily expenses?
    For Life
    How to choose a card for daily expenses?
  7. Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
    Sport
    Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
  8. Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
    Auto
    Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
  9. Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
    Society
    Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
  10. Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
    For Life
    Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Related news

Most read in World