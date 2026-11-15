Former US President Joe Biden touched upon the most behind-the-scenes events of Ukrainian officials and international politics in his new memoir, "Promise Me, America." Excerpts published by The Wall Street Journal have caused a major stir in the global media. The book contains serious statements about Volodymyr Zelensky's personal qualities and political struggles in Washington.

Conversations with Zelensky: "Angry and Stubborn"

Biden recalls that personal conversations with Volodymyr Zelensky did not always go smoothly. The former US leader wrote that he was often "angry and stubborn" during discussions and did not express enough gratitude for the aid provided.

At the same time, Biden did not overlook Zelensky's acting past. In his opinion, the Ukrainian leader's background in the arts — specifically his leadership of "Studio 95," his portrayal of Napoleon, and his role as Vasiliy Goloborodko in the popular series "Servant of the People" — served as a unique "excellent school" for leading the country during a military conflict.

Key themes in the memoir Details and statements Joe Biden's opinion Zelensky is said to have been stubborn and ungrateful in private conversations Trump team's request Permission was requested for direct negotiations with Putin after the election Biden's position The request was rejected due to the potential for capitulation at the expense of Ukrainians Zelensky's past His acting career is noted as a great school for leadership during wartime

The Trump team's secret request and Biden's refusal

One of the most interesting and politically significant parts of the book concerns events following Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 election. It turns out that members of Trump's team asked Biden for a secret letter or permission. They demanded a carte blanche for Trump to hold direct negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin before officially taking office.

However, Joe Biden flatly rejected this proposal. According to him, such a decision could have led to "a kind of capitulation at the expense of Ukraine," and he chose not to allow it.

In your opinion, how does the disclosure of such confidential information in the memoirs of US leaders affect international relations? Leave your thoughts in the comments!