Declan Rice reveals who his son supports and highlights one of Yamal's virtues

The son of Arsenal and England national team midfielder Declan Rice is a huge fan of famous footballer Lamine Yamal. Interestingly, when the boy heard that his father would be playing against the Spanish star, he protested several times. However, the way Yamal treated his young fan left Rice impressed. The English footballer spoke about this ahead of the Nations League group stage match against Spain. He said that for his son, Yamal is not just a talented player, but a hero worthy of special respect. "Why are you playing against him?" — his son asked Rice repeatedly When Declan Rice told his son he would be playing against the Spanish national team, the boy's reaction made his father laugh.

"When I told him I was playing against Yamal, he kept asking, 'Why are you playing against Lamine?!' But Lamine treated him very warmly. As a father, I sincerely appreciated that attention. It was a very genuine gesture," said Rice. The footballer's words were reported by famous insider Fabrizio Romano. Yamal's virtue off the pitch also touched Rice Declan Rice was pleased not only that his son met his favorite player, but also by the way the Spanish star treated the child. The English midfielder noted that Yamal knows very well how to interact with young children. He attributed this quality to the player's relationship with his own younger brother and his involvement in his upbringing. Indeed, success in big football is not measured only by goals, trophies, and records. How an athlete at the peak of popularity treats young fans also says a lot about their personality. From Rice's words, it is clear that for his son, Yamal left a pleasant impression not only with his skill on the pitch but also with his sincerity as a person.