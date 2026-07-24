Another of Angelina Jolie's daughters wants to drop Brad Pitt's surname

·1.2K·World
Another of Angelina Jolie's daughters wants to drop Brad Pitt's surname

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's 18-year-old daughter Vivienne has filed a petition in court to change her surname. According to People magazine, she wants to drop her father's surname from her double-barrelled surname and keep only "Jolie".

Court documents cite the reason for this decision as "personal". If the application is approved, Vivienne will be the next child in the family to give up Brad Pitt's surname.

Vivienne filed a petition with the court

According to People, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt has petitioned the court to officially change her surname.

The 18-year-old girl did not explain the reason for the surname change in detail in the documents, citing it only as "personal".

Vivienne's application has yet to be considered by the court. Therefore, it is too early to talk about the official change of surname.

She could be the fourth child in the family

According to the source, Vivienne is the fourth child of Brad Pitt to decide to drop his surname.

In 2024, Shiloh began the process of changing her surname. Reports indicate that Zahara and Maddox also filed similar applications in 2026, though final decisions on them are still pending.

Thus, the choice of surnames by the actors' children has once again drawn public attention. However, the personal circumstances behind their decisions have not been disclosed.

Jolie and Pitt's divorce lasted eight years

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie married in 2014. Two years later, in 2016, Jolie filed for divorce.

Their divorce process lasted for eight years before the marriage was officially dissolved.

The former couple has six children:

  • adopted children — Maddox, Pax, and Zahara;

  • biological children — Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Although many details regarding their family relationships have been covered in the media, not all circumstances causing the children's personal decisions are known to the public.

Angelina Jolie also dropped her father's surname

Interestingly, Angelina Jolie herself once used the surname of her father, actor Jon Voight.

She was given the name Angelina Jolie Voight at birth, but in 2002 she officially dropped the surname "Voight" and began using her middle name "Jolie" as her surname.

Therefore, Vivienne's decision brought to mind a similar event in her mother's life. However, the reasons for both decisions are separate and depend on personal circumstances.

Court decision pending

So far, no final court decision on Vivienne's application has been announced. Only after the surname change process is completed will it be clear how her official name will be registered.

How do you think parents should react to an adult child's independent choice of surname? Leave your thoughts in the comments.

Angelina JolieBrad PittVivienneShilohPeople
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