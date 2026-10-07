71-year-old garbage collector unknowingly discovers he has $63,000 in his bank account

An unexpected turn of events occurred in the life of a 71-year-old man in China who has made a living by collecting recyclable waste for over 20 years. He did not know that he had $63,000 accumulated over the years in his bank account.

In the early 2000s, the man lost his job at a state-owned store where he had worked for nearly 30 years. Following that, he faced financial difficulties, fell into debt, and lost contact with his relatives. He lived in an abandoned building and made a living by collecting garbage.

In 2024, social service workers began helping the man. During the process of restoring his documents, it was revealed that he had been receiving a pension since 2015, but had never used these funds at all.

As a result, nearly $63,000 had accumulated in his pension account over the years.

Now the man plans to spend a portion of his unexpected savings on renting an apartment. This money will allow him to live in much more comfortable conditions after many years of a hard life.