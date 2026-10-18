191 grams of gold found among electronic waste

·82·World
191 grams of gold found among electronic waste

A Chinese blogger announced that he had extracted gold worth 120,000 yuan, or approximately 17,000 dollars, from thousands of SIM cards and other electronic waste. After he posted a video showing the process on social media, the clip sparked widespread discussion.

The blogger, living in Guangdong Province, claimed to have obtained a total of 191.73 grams of gold from old SIM card chips and other electronic components. He said that this involved complex processes such as acid-dissolution and recovery via electrolysis.

One user interested in the video commented, «It's better to collect electronic waste for a year than to work for ten years,» and asked the blogger to take him on as an apprentice. Another user wrote, «Can you even get gold from SIM card chips? I've never heard of that before.»

However, experts pointed out that the amount of gold in ordinary SIM cards is very small. Although the video claimed that each card contains 0.02 grams of gold, the actual figure is only 0.47 milligrams. Therefore, extracting 191 grams of gold would likely require about 400,000 SIM cards.

Following the controversy, the blogger clarified that the materials used did not consist solely of ordinary SIM cards. He stated that the gold was also extracted from gold-plated waste chips from the telecommunications and electronics industries.

«This is not a story about a person extracting gold from ordinary SIM cards. This is a legitimate process of recycling certain electronic waste in the precious metals recycling industry. The purpose of the video was not to create a sensation, but to demonstrate the process and the value of waste recycling,» the blogger said.

Experts warned that attempting to replicate this method independently is dangerous. The gold extraction process involves extremely strong and corrosive chemicals. They can cause serious harm to human health and pollute the environment. Therefore, the recycling of electronic waste must be carried out in special conditions and in compliance with safety requirements.

China bloggerSIM cardelectronic wastegold extraction
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Russia introduces domestic SIM cards with all processes protectedRussia introduces domestic SIM cards with all processes protected29 April 19:26Channels in Manila Filled with Waste After Heavy RainsChannels in Manila Filled with Waste After Heavy Rains15 August 06:106-year-old girl found alive under rubble in Nepal after 3 days6-year-old girl found alive under rubble in Nepal after 3 days1 September 09:12Gold Worth €9 Million Found Inside Wall in BelgiumGold Worth €9 Million Found Inside Wall in Belgium15 August 06:52Italian Woman Throws a €1 Million Lottery Ticket in the TrashItalian Woman Throws a €1 Million Lottery Ticket in the Trash14 August 18:14Number of Space Debris Objects Reentering Earth SurgesNumber of Space Debris Objects Reentering Earth Surges7 August 19:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure