A giant tumor equivalent to the weight of 3 newborns appeared on the back of a 71-year-old man

·10·World
A giant tumor equivalent to the weight of 3 newborns appeared on the back of a 71-year-old man

In Lhasa, China, a giant tumor weighing as much as three newborns was surgically removed from the back of a 71-year-old man.

The elderly man went to the hospital with this massive growth. As it turned out, the tumor had been present on his body for nearly 30 years. However, over the past two years, it began to grow very rapidly.

The huge and soft structure started from the patient's left shoulder and extended down to his lower back. Superficial blood vessels were also clearly visible on the surface of the tumor. Medical examinations revealed that it was putting pressure on the surrounding muscles.

Surgeons decided to operate on the patient. The tumor measured 56×54×28 centimeters. Specialists made an incision over the growth and carefully separated it layer by layer from the surrounding tissues. During this process, the blood vessels feeding the tumor were also ligated.

As a result, the giant growth was completely removed in one piece. According to Need To Know, it weighed 22 pounds, which is nearly 10 kilograms. This weight is roughly equal to the combined weight of three newborns, who average 7 pounds each.

Nevertheless, the patient did not lose much blood during the operation. According to the doctors, the amount of blood loss during the surgery was approximately 100 milliliters.

Odamning orqasidagi chandiq va operatsiya yo‘li bilan olib tashlangan katta o‘simta.

After the giant tumor was removed, the surgeons also performed a special reconstructive procedure on the patient. Using a flap reconstruction technique, the large tissue defect created by the removal of the tumor was repaired.

Laboratory tests performed on the removed growth showed that its main part consisted of mature fat cells.

The patient's drain was removed five days after the surgery. The surgical sutures were taken out two weeks later. The wound healed well, and during the nine-month postoperative follow-up, no signs of tumor recurrence or metastasis to other areas were detected.

Doctors noted that the risk of this type of tumor spreading to other parts of the body is generally low. However, it can recur locally and, in some cases, transform into a more aggressive tumor form.

Therefore, the 71-year-old patient treated in Lhasa must remain under medical supervision for a long period. This process includes regular clinical examinations and medical scans when necessary.

This unusual medical case was recently described in a scientific medical journal. The publication provides information about the methods and surgical approaches used by the doctors during the removal of the giant tumor.

Lhasa71-year-old mantumorsurgical removal
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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