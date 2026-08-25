Landfill collapse in Guinea

·76·World
Landfill collapse in Guinea

A landslide occurred at a landfill in Conakry, the capital of Guinea, following heavy rainfall. The tragedy resulted in at least 30 deaths and 22 injuries, with six people in critical condition and 16 sustaining minor injuries.

The incident took place around 2:00 AM on August 23 at the Dar-es-Salam landfill in the Gbessia commune of Conakry. Heavy overnight rain caused a massive pile of waste to collapse, burying nearby tents, temporary shelters, and other residential structures.

Rescuers arrived at the scene with heavy machinery and excavators to search for people trapped under the debris. Some of the injured were transported to the Donka University Hospital in Conakry.

According to witnesses, the mass of collapsed waste was so large that it buried nearby homes and even one of the multi-story buildings. Local resident Sire Diallo reported that she lost all five of her children in the tragedy.

The tragedy occurred just days after the government warned that the landfill was dangerous. On August 20, Minister of Territorial Administration Jenabu Toure announced that the landfill would be closed and waste relocated outside of Conakry.

Guinean Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah visited the scene to inspect the situation and oversee rescue operations. The government has called on the public to remain calm, stay united, and strictly follow the instructions of rescue services.

Landfill collapse in Guinea
GuineaConakryDar es SalaamAmadou Oury Bah
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