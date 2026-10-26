Man pressed along with garbage survives in the USA

·109·World
Man pressed along with garbage survives in the USA

In the US state of Mississippi, a man who tried to retrieve something from a dumpster was loaded into a special truck along with the garbage and ended up under the compaction mechanism. Despite severe injuries, he survived. Daily Mail reported on this.

As it turned out, a man named Craig Hill had climbed into a dumpster near a gas station. Before he could get out, the garbage truck loaded the waste from the container. The driver did not hear the man shouting for help and activated the compaction mechanism.

Firefighters who arrived at the scene provided first aid to the victim and took him to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

The man's injuries were severe. Doctors performed surgery and installed metal plates and special pins to reinforce his pelvic bones.

Upon learning of the incident, Craig's sister arrived from Texas to help her brother. She started an online fundraising campaign to cover his medical expenses.

MississippiCraig HillDaily MailJackson
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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