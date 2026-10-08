Passenger plane struck by lightning in India survives by a miracle

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Passenger plane struck by lightning in India survives by a miracle

An extremely dangerous incident involving a passenger aircraft occurred in India's airspace. As the flight neared its end and the airliner was preparing to land, it was struck by a powerful lightning bolt. Although the nose section of the aircraft was severely damaged as a result of the strike, a major disaster was averted thanks to the professionalism of the crew.

The details of the incident and the published photographs caused a major resonance on social media.

Direct strike to the nose section: Consequences of the natural phenomenon

According to the Times of India, the unexpected lightning strike occurred at the most critical moment:

  • Strike during landing: Lightning struck the airliner precisely while it was approaching the airport and was in the landing phase;

  • Severe deformation: The strike hit the front of the aircraft, significantly crushing and piercing the nose cone where the weather radar is located;

  • Heavy damage: As a result of the incident, the upper and front skins of the airliner's fuselage suffered strong deformation.

Pilots' skill and the survival of 110 people

Despite the technical damage, the pilots maintained their composure:

  • Safe landing: As a result of the high qualification and prompt actions of the crew members, the aircraft was safely landed on the airport runway;

  • No casualties: None of the 104 passengers and 6 crew members on board the airliner sustained bodily injuries, and everyone was safely evacuated.

Aircraft engineers and the aviation safety service are conducting investigations to assess the extent of the damage inflicted on the airliner and to check the condition of all technical systems. Promptness and strict adherence to rules prevented another potential disaster in the sky this time.

Indian airspaceTimes of Indialanding processincident during landing
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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