A Turning Point Amidst Sanctions and Isolation: Putin Arrives in Delhi (Video)

·103·World
A Turning Point Amidst Sanctions and Isolation: Putin Arrives in Delhi (Video)

Despite unprecedented geopolitical pressure from the West, a wave of sanctions, and diplomatic restrictions, the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has arrived in one of the world's largest economic power centers — India. To participate in the 18th BRICS summit held in New Delhi on September 12–13, Putin descended from the ramp of the special "Russia" aircraft and was welcomed by the Indian government with high diplomatic honors and a guard of honor. This visit, marking the Russian leader's first personal attendance at a BRICS summit outside Russia since February 2022, is being assessed as a true comeback on the international political stage and a step toward breaking through diplomatic isolation.

So, who greeted Putin at the Delhi airport, how will the upcoming bilateral negotiations with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi change the world map, and what does this visit mean for global markets?

Triumph and Return: A Historic Step Starting from the Special Flight Ramp

The attention of the world press was focused on Russia's number one aircraft landing at New Delhi airport:

  • High-Level Reception: Vladimir Putin, who descended the aircraft ramp with firm steps, was ceremoniously welcomed by an official delegation led by India's Deputy Minister of External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, as well as a military guard of honor;

  • Red Carpet and Cameras: As the Russian leader shook hands warmly with Indian officials, dozens of foreign media outlets attending the summit captured these moments as a major political event;

  • First Step Toward the Summit: Putin immediately began the plenary session of the BRICS Business Forum and the program of official bilateral meetings.

«How did it all begin?»: International Isolation and Multi-vector Resistance

The path to this visit was marked by severe political obstacles and external pressure for Moscow:

  • The West's Isolation Plan: Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, the US and the European Union have tried with all their might to isolate Russia on the international stage and restrict its leader's ability to travel abroad;

  • Sanctions and Tariff Threats: Washington exerted constant pressure on India to stop purchasing energy resources from Russia, even issuing warnings about the introduction of trade tariffs;

  • Doubtful Expectations: Many analysts were questioning whether Putin would personally attend the summit in Delhi due to the intensity of the geopolitical situation.

Unbreakable Will and Turning Point: A Strong Alliance Like a "Pole Star" with Modi

The trip to India proved that Kremlin diplomacy has not retreated and has not lost its traditional partnerships:

  • Face-to-Face Dialogue with Modi: Within the framework of the visit, Putin will hold extensive bilateral negotiations with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi;

  • Key Topics on the Agenda: Energy security, military-technical cooperation, payment systems in national currencies, and logistics corridors will be at the center of discussions;

  • Delhi's Determination: Despite pressure from external forces, India has shown the world that it has maintained its centuries-old strategic partnership with Russia.

«Our friendship and strategic relations maintain their strength through any political storms,» it was acknowledged in official circles in New Delhi.

Historic Milestone and Global Balance of Power

Vladimir Putin's personal arrival at the BRICS summit in New Delhi demonstrated that the isolation strategy devised by Western politicians is ineffective. The 18th BRICS summit is becoming a decisive platform for the formation of a new world order and a multipolar system. This meeting between the leaders of Russia and India directly affects not only the interests of the two countries but also the economic future of the entire Global South.

Do you think Vladimir Putin's personal visit to India, despite all the pressure, is evidence that Russia has emerged from international isolation? Can this rapprochement between India and Russia cause Western countries to reconsider their sanctions policy? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of this important event in world politics with your friends!

PutinBRICSIndiaSanctionsGeopoliticsNarendra ModiEnergy
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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