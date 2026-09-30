Bloody Tragedy Aboard FlyDubai: Pilot Attempted to Crash the Aircraft (Video)

A miracle prevented one of the most horrific disasters in global aviation history aboard a Boeing 737 liner operated by FlyDubai (flight FZ1073 / FDB1549) en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv. It turned out that during the flight, a bloody clash occurred in the cockpit, where the co-pilot attacked the captain with a knife, sharply turned the aircraft's control yoke downwards, and attempted to plunge (dive) the aircraft into the ground along with the passengers.

As the liner moved at a speed of 573 km/h and plunged a staggering 4.5 kilometers in just 29 seconds, screams and panic erupted inside the cabin. Hearing the shouts from the cockpit, flight attendants and brave Israeli passengers immediately broke through the door, protected the bloodied captain, and forcibly neutralized the attacker who had attempted to carry out a terrorist act. The liner, carrying 180 people whose lives were saved, made an emergency landing at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia.

«29-second dive, a knife in the cockpit, and a liberated liner»: 5 key points of the incident

The most important facts regarding the attempted terrorist attack in the sky and the rescue of the aircraft:

Bloody terrorist attack attempt in the cockpit: The co-pilot repeatedly stabbed the captain in the cockpit with a knife, attempting to crash the aircraft straight into the ground;

A 4.5 km dive in 29 seconds: When the aircraft controls failed and it began a sharp descent at 573 km/h, true panic broke out inside the cabin;

Heroism of Israeli passengers: Passengers and crew on board stormed the cockpit, tied up and neutralized the attacker, and saved the plane from disaster;

Bloody photos spread online: Footage captured by passengers inside the cabin showed men whose clothes were stained with blood during the apprehension of the attacker;

Emergency landing in Saudi Arabia: Once flight control was restored, the aircraft landed safely in the Saudi Arabian city of Tabuk, which has no official diplomatic relations with Israel.

Description of the terrorist attack attempt on the FlyDubai flight and its elimination

Analysis of in-flight tragic actions, technical figures, and emergency measures taken:

Indicator and analysis criteria Recorded horrific events and facts Aircraft and route FlyDubai Boeing 737 MAX 8 (FZ1073 / FDB1549), Dubai — Tel Aviv Incident details and weapon The co-pilot's knife attack on the captain inside the cockpit Dive dynamics and hazard 4,500 meters descent in 29 seconds (speed 573 km/h, risk of crashing into the ground) Sequence of signals Squawk 7700 (general emergency) and Squawk 7500 (hijacking / unlawful interference) Rescue action and heroes Israeli passengers and crew forcibly overpowered the attacker Fate of those on board 180 passengers (about 100 of them Israelis) — all survived Landing location and current status Saudi Arabia (Tabuk Airport), suspect under interrogation Security measure in Israel All FlyDubai flights arriving from the UAE are subject to special inspections at Ben Gurion

Aviation security and international forensic expertise: What conclusions are drawn from the in-flight terrorist attack?

Conclusions from aviation experts, military analysts, and security services:

«Repetition of the German tragedy (Germanwings) prevented»: In 2015, mentally unstable pilot Andreas Lubitz crashed a plane into a mountain, killing 149 people; this time, the co-pilot intended to execute a similar scenario: stabbing the captain to incapacitate him and steering the liner into the ground; however, the timely opening of the cockpit and the bravery of the passengers despite the threat of death saved the lives of 180 people;

«How did the pilots smuggle a knife on board?»: This event is a massive shock and warning for international civil aviation; despite crew members undergoing strict security checks, major investigations are bound to begin within UAE airport security systems regarding how a cold weapon was brought into the cockpit;

Diplomacy of rescuing Israelis on Saudi soil: Despite complex political relations, Saudi Arabia opened its airspace and safely accepted the aircraft; currently, Saudi special services are holding the criminal in custody and conducting an investigation, while the Israeli side is holding negotiations to repatriate its citizens.

How would you assess the courage shown by passengers against the criminal who attempted to crash the aircraft thousands of meters high in the air? Why do you think airlines fail to exercise sufficiently strict control over pilots' psychological states and items in their possession? Leave your comments below and share this urgent global analysis featuring the details of a truly miraculous rescue with everyone!