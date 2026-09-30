Bloody Tragedy Aboard FlyDubai: Pilot Attempted to Crash the Aircraft (Video)

·83·World
Bloody Tragedy Aboard FlyDubai: Pilot Attempted to Crash the Aircraft (Video)

A miracle prevented one of the most horrific disasters in global aviation history aboard a Boeing 737 liner operated by FlyDubai (flight FZ1073 / FDB1549) en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv. It turned out that during the flight, a bloody clash occurred in the cockpit, where the co-pilot attacked the captain with a knife, sharply turned the aircraft's control yoke downwards, and attempted to plunge (dive) the aircraft into the ground along with the passengers.

As the liner moved at a speed of 573 km/h and plunged a staggering 4.5 kilometers in just 29 seconds, screams and panic erupted inside the cabin. Hearing the shouts from the cockpit, flight attendants and brave Israeli passengers immediately broke through the door, protected the bloodied captain, and forcibly neutralized the attacker who had attempted to carry out a terrorist act. The liner, carrying 180 people whose lives were saved, made an emergency landing at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia.

«29-second dive, a knife in the cockpit, and a liberated liner»: 5 key points of the incident

The most important facts regarding the attempted terrorist attack in the sky and the rescue of the aircraft:

  • Bloody terrorist attack attempt in the cockpit: The co-pilot repeatedly stabbed the captain in the cockpit with a knife, attempting to crash the aircraft straight into the ground;

  • A 4.5 km dive in 29 seconds: When the aircraft controls failed and it began a sharp descent at 573 km/h, true panic broke out inside the cabin;

  • Heroism of Israeli passengers: Passengers and crew on board stormed the cockpit, tied up and neutralized the attacker, and saved the plane from disaster;

  • Bloody photos spread online: Footage captured by passengers inside the cabin showed men whose clothes were stained with blood during the apprehension of the attacker;

  • Emergency landing in Saudi Arabia: Once flight control was restored, the aircraft landed safely in the Saudi Arabian city of Tabuk, which has no official diplomatic relations with Israel.

Bloody Tragedy Aboard FlyDubai: Pilot Attempted to Crash the Aircraft (Video)

Description of the terrorist attack attempt on the FlyDubai flight and its elimination

Analysis of in-flight tragic actions, technical figures, and emergency measures taken:

Indicator and analysis criteria

Recorded horrific events and facts

Aircraft and route

FlyDubai Boeing 737 MAX 8 (FZ1073 / FDB1549), Dubai — Tel Aviv

Incident details and weapon

The co-pilot's knife attack on the captain inside the cockpit

Dive dynamics and hazard

4,500 meters descent in 29 seconds (speed 573 km/h, risk of crashing into the ground)

Sequence of signals

Squawk 7700 (general emergency) and Squawk 7500 (hijacking / unlawful interference)

Rescue action and heroes

Israeli passengers and crew forcibly overpowered the attacker

Fate of those on board

180 passengers (about 100 of them Israelis) — all survived

Landing location and current status

Saudi Arabia (Tabuk Airport), suspect under interrogation

Security measure in Israel

All FlyDubai flights arriving from the UAE are subject to special inspections at Ben Gurion

Bloody Tragedy Aboard FlyDubai: Pilot Attempted to Crash the Aircraft (Video)

Aviation security and international forensic expertise: What conclusions are drawn from the in-flight terrorist attack?

Conclusions from aviation experts, military analysts, and security services:

  • «Repetition of the German tragedy (Germanwings) prevented»: In 2015, mentally unstable pilot Andreas Lubitz crashed a plane into a mountain, killing 149 people; this time, the co-pilot intended to execute a similar scenario: stabbing the captain to incapacitate him and steering the liner into the ground; however, the timely opening of the cockpit and the bravery of the passengers despite the threat of death saved the lives of 180 people;

  • «How did the pilots smuggle a knife on board?»: This event is a massive shock and warning for international civil aviation; despite crew members undergoing strict security checks, major investigations are bound to begin within UAE airport security systems regarding how a cold weapon was brought into the cockpit;

  • Diplomacy of rescuing Israelis on Saudi soil: Despite complex political relations, Saudi Arabia opened its airspace and safely accepted the aircraft; currently, Saudi special services are holding the criminal in custody and conducting an investigation, while the Israeli side is holding negotiations to repatriate its citizens.

How would you assess the courage shown by passengers against the criminal who attempted to crash the aircraft thousands of meters high in the air? Why do you think airlines fail to exercise sufficiently strict control over pilots' psychological states and items in their possession? Leave your comments below and share this urgent global analysis featuring the details of a truly miraculous rescue with everyone!

FlyDubaiBoeing 737 MAX 8Terrorist attack (FlyDubai flight)Tabuk Airport
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Dubai–Tel Aviv Flight Lands Safely in Saudi Arabia: Why Was a “Hijacking” Signal Sent?Dubai–Tel Aviv Flight Lands Safely in Saudi Arabia: Why Was a “Hijacking” Signal Sent?Today 13:31Emergency Concern in the Middle East: Was a Dubai-to-Israel Airliner Hijacked?Emergency Concern in the Middle East: Was a Dubai-to-Israel Airliner Hijacked?Today 13:19“Cessna Plane Crashes into Residential Garden!”: Tragic Accident in Tatarstan“Cessna Plane Crashes into Residential Garden!”: Tragic Accident in Tatarstan13 September 00:48Pilot draws Mona Lisa in the sky during a three-hour flightPilot draws Mona Lisa in the sky during a three-hour flight28 September 06:00A wheel snapped off mid-air and terror inside the cabin: Iranian airplane comes close to disasterA wheel snapped off mid-air and terror inside the cabin: Iranian airplane comes close to disaster16 September 09:10Unprecedented Rescue Carried Out in −43°C Antarctic ColdUnprecedented Rescue Carried Out in −43°C Antarctic Cold9 August 12:33
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son