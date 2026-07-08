Tragedy on the pitch: Footballer dies after being struck by lightning

A friendly football match in Malacca, Malaysia, ended in a tragic accident. During the match, a 28-year-old footballer was struck by lightning R. Tanesh passed away. This was reported by Astro Awani .

It is reported that Tanesh Tanjung Minyak was playing for the club Rembau Indian Veteran in a friendly match against the team. The match started at 17:30 local time. Ten minutes later, light rain began, followed by a thunderstorm. At that moment, the footballer, the match referee, and another person fell after being struck by lightning on the pitch.

According to police, the lower part of Tanesh's body suffered severe burns. He was rushed to the hospital in a private car while unconscious, but doctors were unable to save his life. The referee was also hospitalized, while the third victim did not require medical attention.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) expressed its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased and demanded a full report on the incident from the local football association and the match organizers.

FAM Secretary-General Datuk Noor Azman Rahman stated that this incident once again shows that safety measures in football must always come first. He noted the importance of using real-time lightning detection systems and emphasized that stopping or postponing a game when weather conditions deteriorate sharply is a responsible decision.