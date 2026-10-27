Lightning and heavy rains claim 14 lives in India

In the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, 14 people have died due to lightning strikes since the start of the monsoon season. Heavy rains are causing landslides, floods, and hazardous road conditions, according to a report by ThePrint.

State Revenue Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan stated on October 26 that compensation of 400,000 rupees has been provided to the families of the deceased. He refuted reports claiming that 35 people had died in rain-related incidents within a single day, noting that other reported deaths are still under investigation.

The consequences of 62 landslides in the Nilgiri district caused by heavy rainfall have been addressed. However, a driver was killed and a conductor suffered bone fractures after a rock fell onto their bus. Compensation of 400,000 rupees has also been allocated to the driver's family.

For safety reasons, tourist access to mountainous regions such as Nilgiri, Kodaikanal, and Yercaud has been temporarily restricted. Local residents are permitted to travel only with special authorization between 06:00 and 18:00.

In the Munjikkal-Dobikana neighborhood of Kodaikanal, more than 20 homes have been flooded. Residents spent the night trying to protect their homes and livestock. Additionally, cracks have appeared in a 30-year-old bridge that serves as a vital link for 600–700 families.

In the Nagapattinam district, 3,500 acres of farmland have been submerged. At the Vaigai Dam in the neighboring Theni district, water levels have risen to 50 feet for the first time in nine months. The dam's total capacity is 71 feet.