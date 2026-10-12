US offers migrant children starting from age 5 three thousand dollars to leave the country

·4·World
US offers migrant children starting from age 5 three thousand dollars to leave the country

The US government is offering 3,000 dollars to minor migrants starting from 5 years of age who agree to voluntarily leave the country. This was reported by Bloomberg Law.

According to the publication, such offers are being made to certain children whose immigration cases are being considered in courts. In some cases, these proposals are put forward by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) attorneys, while in other situations, judges are explaining the option of voluntary departure to the children.

Human rights defenders report that some of these offers are being presented to children without the presence of their parents or legal guardians, and sometimes without access to legal representation. They are concerned that children may renounce their right to seek asylum or other protective measures without fully understanding the legal consequences of this decision.

It was also reported in 2025 that the US administration offered 2,500 dollars for the voluntary repatriation of migrant children aged 14 and older who arrived in the country without parents or legal guardians.

Human rights advocates express concern that the new offer may exert pressure on children. Meanwhile, US officials did not immediately respond to Bloomberg Law's request for comment regarding the proposal.

USAImmigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)Bloomberg Lawthousand dollar offer
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Trap behind the smile: A new bribery trap for detaining migrants in RussiaTrap behind the smile: A new bribery trap for detaining migrants in Russia18 September 07:50Erdoğan gifts a rare gold coin to a crying child in New York (video)Erdoğan gifts a rare gold coin to a crying child in New York (video)22 September 09:25Egypt announces age limits, cash requirements, and new visa regulations for Uzbek citizensEgypt announces age limits, cash requirements, and new visa regulations for Uzbek citizens9 October 10:13Is a phone mandatory for migrants in Russia? Uzbekistan's MFA clarifiesIs a phone mandatory for migrants in Russia? Uzbekistan's MFA clarifies17 July 11:50Vladimir Putin Announces New Strict Migration RequirementsVladimir Putin Announces New Strict Migration Requirements10 September 16:12Pentagon introduced testosterone screening for military — then reversed the decisionPentagon introduced testosterone screening for military — then reversed the decision5 September 11:15
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure