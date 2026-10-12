US offers migrant children starting from age 5 three thousand dollars to leave the country

The US government is offering 3,000 dollars to minor migrants starting from 5 years of age who agree to voluntarily leave the country. This was reported by Bloomberg Law.

According to the publication, such offers are being made to certain children whose immigration cases are being considered in courts. In some cases, these proposals are put forward by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) attorneys, while in other situations, judges are explaining the option of voluntary departure to the children.

Human rights defenders report that some of these offers are being presented to children without the presence of their parents or legal guardians, and sometimes without access to legal representation. They are concerned that children may renounce their right to seek asylum or other protective measures without fully understanding the legal consequences of this decision.

It was also reported in 2025 that the US administration offered 2,500 dollars for the voluntary repatriation of migrant children aged 14 and older who arrived in the country without parents or legal guardians.

Human rights advocates express concern that the new offer may exert pressure on children. Meanwhile, US officials did not immediately respond to Bloomberg Law's request for comment regarding the proposal.