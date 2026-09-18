Trap behind the smile: A new bribery trap for detaining migrants in Russia

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Trap behind the smile: A new bribery trap for detaining migrants in Russia

"Trap behind the smile and the threat of 5-8 years in prison!": How to avoid the dangerous scheme leading from prison to the front?

A serious and life-threatening warning has been issued for millions of Central Asians, including Uzbek labor migrants working in the Russian Federation. According to recent videos and evidence circulating on social media and migrant communities, cases where traffic safety (GAI) and police officers stop foreign citizens and artificially push them into offering a bribe to bring them to criminal liability have sharply increased. According to the scheme, officers stop the driver or passenger under the pretext of a minor traffic violation or document check, and start a conversation with extreme politeness and a smile.

Then they hand a book, a document folder, or another item, creating a false impression that "the matter can be settled right here." As soon as the migrant slips money to get out of the situation, the cameras start rolling, and the individual is arrested under Article 291 of the Criminal Code of Russia (Bribery). Most tragically, foreigners charged under this article face at least 5 to 8 years of imprisonment, and the majority of those who end up in prison are subsequently pressured to sign a contract for the front.

So how do such psychological traps work, what rules must be strictly followed when communicating with a police officer, and how can our compatriots protect their freedom?

"Money tucked between book pages and a prompt arrest": Minute-by-minute scheme of the trap

The cunning scheme bringing compatriots to the brink of prison works as follows:

  • Trust-building behavior: Officers are not aggressive; on the contrary, they speak in a very friendly and warm manner, hinting that the problem can be "quietly resolved";

  • Item handed to the hands: The driver or citizen is handed a traffic rule (PDD) booklet, car insurance folder, or notebook with instructions like "you know what to do";

  • Hidden recording: As soon as money is placed inside the item, everything is recorded on special audio and video cameras, and an operational team is called;

    • Heavy criminal article: The situation is officially framed as "bribery to an official performing official duties" (Article 291 of the Criminal Code of RF).

"Straight from prison to the trenches": The real horror of the article

The dire consequences of getting caught with a bribe:

  • Sentences starting from 5 years: According to Russian legislation, giving a bribe to an official is considered a grave crime and is punished with 5 to 8 years of imprisonment and huge fines;

  • Military contract pressure: Today, foreigners, especially migrants, sitting in Russian correctional facilities (colonies), have become a primary target group for signing war contracts;

  • Deception and no way back: A citizen trying to avoid a minor administrative fine is risking their freedom, health, and even life in an instant.

Legal shield: 5 golden rules every migrant must know

Ways to protect yourself when stopped by police or GAI officers in Russia:

  • Never offer money: No matter what violation was committed, demand solely and exclusively the drawing up of an official report (protocol);

  • Do not take any foreign items in your hands: Refuse to accept books, folders, or papers handed to you, and do not put money between documents in your hands;

  • Record the communication on your phone: According to Russian legislation, a citizen has the right to video or audio record a conversation with a police officer performing official duties;

  • Use hotlines: If a bribe is openly or covertly demanded from you, call the Ministry of Internal Affairs at 102 or 112 and report the crew number that stopped you;

  • Pay the legal fine via state apps: Legally paying official fines through "Gosuslugi" or banking apps with a 50% discount is a thousand times safer than any informal agreement.

A momentary mistake and choosing an easy way can lead to years spent behind bars or being dragged into the vortex of war — legality is any compatriot's most reliable defender.

In your opinion, is the falling of our compatriots working in Russia into such traps mostly caused by a lack of legal literacy or one-sided pressure from the system there? What other assistance should consular and public organizations protecting migrant rights provide in such dangerous situations? Leave your personal experiences and important opinions in the comments and immediately share this important warning with all your close ones, friends, and acquaintances in Russia to alert them to the danger!

Russian FederationMigrant dangersBriberyPrison
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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