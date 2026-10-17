What are the penalties for child abuse in Central Asia?

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What are the penalties for child abuse in Central Asia?

In Uzbekistan, penalties for sexual violence against children have been tightened, introducing life imprisonment for certain grave crimes. On October 14, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed the relevant law. So, what penalties are established for such crimes in other Central Asian countries?

Sexual violence against children under 14

In Uzbekistan, such grave crimes are punishable by up to 25 years in prison or life imprisonment. In certain cases, the possibility of parole is also restricted.

In Kazakhstan, life imprisonment is established for sexual crimes committed with violence against children under 14.

In Kyrgyzstan, depending on the circumstances of the crime, 15 years in prison or life imprisonment may be applied.

In Tajikistan, rape of a girl under 14 is punishable by 12 to 25 years in prison or life imprisonment. Severe penalties are also established for forcible sexual acts.

In Turkmenistan, rape of a girl under 14 is punishable by 10 to 25 years in prison, while certain forcible sexual acts against a boy carry 10 to 20 years in prison.

Sexual violence against adolescents aged 14–17

Severe penalties are also provided in the region for cases involving violence against victims in this age category.

  • Uzbekistan: 10 to 15 years of imprisonment.

  • Kazakhstan: 15 to 17 years in basic cases, and 17 to 20 years or life imprisonment in certain aggravating circumstances.

  • Kyrgyzstan: 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.

  • Tajikistan: 7 to 12 years in prison in basic cases. Penalties may be increased in certain cases.

  • Turkmenistan: 5 to 15 years in prison for the rape of a minor girl.

Non-violent sexual acts with persons under 16

Criminal liability is established to protect children even in cases where no violence is used.

In Uzbekistan, such acts may be punished by 3 to 5 years of restriction of freedom or imprisonment. In certain aggravating circumstances, the penalty reaches 8–10 years.

In Kazakhstan, up to 5 years of imprisonment or restriction of freedom is established. In certain cases, the penalty may increase to 7–12 years, and for repeat offenses, to 12–15 years.

In Kyrgyzstan, 8 to 10 years of imprisonment is provided.

In Tajikistan, 2 to 5 years in prison is established in basic cases. Penalties are tightened in certain aggravating circumstances.

In Turkmenistan, a fine in a set amount, correctional labor, or up to 3 years in prison may be applied.

Penalties for lewd acts against children

Lewd acts against minors also entail separate criminal liability.

  • Uzbekistan: restriction of freedom or imprisonment for up to 2–3 years in basic cases, and 3–5 years in aggravating circumstances.

  • Kazakhstan: 7 to 12 years in prison.

  • Kyrgyzstan: 7 to 10 years in prison.

  • Tajikistan: up to 2 years in prison in basic cases, and 5 to 8 years in prison in certain aggravating circumstances.

  • Turkmenistan: up to 3 years of imprisonment.

Shavkat MirziyoyevLaw against sexual violence in UzbekistanSexual violence against childrenLife imprisonment
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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