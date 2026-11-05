A Devastating Blow: Why did Americans brutally punish Trump's party?

The midterm elections held in the US ended in a heavy defeat for incumbent President Donald Trump and his Republican Party. While the party in power typically loses some ground in midterm elections, the scale of this political blow demonstrated just how exhausted and dissatisfied voters are with the policies of the two years since Trump returned to the White House.

The BBC outlined 5 main reasons why American voters deprived Republicans of so many mandates and voted in favor of the "blue wave" (Democrats).

1. High costs and inflation: "Everything has gone up"

Americans living in regions from the Atlantic to the Pacific have faced sharp price hikes in their daily lives:

Numbers and gas prices: From September 2025 to September 2026, prices rose by 3.7 percent. In September, the retail price of diesel fuel reached a record $6.52 per gallon ($1.72 per liter);

Public anger: In exit polls, 79 percent of voters stated they had faced serious financial difficulties due to inflation over the past year, and more than 60 percent of those surveyed directly blamed Trump and his economic decisions for this.

2. The war in Iran and a broken promise

The sharp rise in prices was caused by the military actions Washington and Israel launched against Iran at the end of February:

Closure of the Strait of Hormuz: Tehran's blocking of a vital oil and gas route caused fuel prices to spike worldwide, ultimately leaving Americans facing massive bills at gas stations;

Voter resistance: 63 percent of those surveyed emphasized that starting the war was a mistake, and 74 percent noted that this factor played a decisive role in their voting. Trump's breaking of his promise "not to start new wars" offended even his most ardent supporters.

3. The Democrats' strong and consistent strategy

Democratic Party candidates created a wave of victory even in states considered traditional Republican strongholds:

Emphasis on social issues: They made high costs and access to medical services their main slogans;

Sensational victories: James Talarico and Reverend Adam Hamilton in Texas and Kansas, former pediatrician Annie Andrews in South Carolina, and Abdul El-Sayed, who defended the healthcare system, were elected to the Senate in Michigan. In Georgia, 39-year-old Senator Jon Ossoff achieved a convincing 60-to-40 victory over Trump supporters, becoming a favorite for the 2028 presidential race.

4. Trump's plummeting ratings: A leader with a tarnished brand

Voters directly linked the problems troubling them most—rising prices and the Iran war—to Trump's name:

Mistaken strategic tactics: Trump placed himself at the center of the campaign, urging voters to cast their ballots as if his own name were on them. This backfired;

Disconnect from real problems: At a time when Americans were waiting for solutions regarding prices and family budgets, many were disappointed that Trump dedicated his pre-election Washington speech to a project for renovating a large swimming pool in the capital.

5. The turning away of Latino and Black voters

Important demographic groups that ensured Trump's return to power in 2024 did not support the Republicans this time: