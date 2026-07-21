US Considers Requiring $100,000 Bond from Green Card Applicants

·34·World
US Considers Requiring $100,000 Bond from Green Card Applicants

The Trump administration is considering a system that would require foreign citizens applying for permanent residency (green cards) through US consulates to pay a $100,000 bond. This measure is being developed by Washington to sharply reduce the flow of immigration, especially from individuals with limited financial means.

Zamin.uz The Wall Street Journal provides details on the expected restrictions and their mechanisms, citing its sources.

How does the bond system work and when is the money returned?

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Trump team is seriously working on this new mechanism, according to sources familiar with the plans.

Key details are as follows:

  • Bond Amount: The bond is expected to be set at $100,000, though it may change (be higher or lower) during the discussion process.

  • Trial Phase: The State Department plans to initially test this system as a pilot in a small number of countries.

  • Refund Condition: Applicants can only get their bond money back after obtaining US citizenship. This process usually takes at least 5 years.

  • Main Goal: If a green card holder cannot financially support themselves and their family after moving to the US, this deposit serves as a guarantee and insurance for the state.

Official Response from the State Department

Commenting on this initiative, State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott clearly stated the President's position:

Tommy Pigott: «President Trump has been clear that those wishing to immigrate to the United States must be financially self-sufficient.»

He added that the State Department is carefully examining its authority to require some visa applicants to pay a bond to «demonstrate they have the necessary funds to be self-sufficient» in accordance with the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Key Indicators of the New Proposal

Indicator

Details

Proposed Bond Amount

$100,000 (subject to change)

Refund Period

Only after obtaining US citizenship (at least 5 years)

Executing Agency

US Department of State and Consulates

Initial Phase

As a pilot project in specific countries

Immigration rules are tightening

Recall that in May of this year, US officials significantly tightened the procedures for applying for green cards. Under the new rules, foreign citizens must submit applications for permanent residency only from outside the US.

Exceptions are made only for individuals whose presence aligns with US national interests.

USAImmigrationGreen CardTrumpPolicy
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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