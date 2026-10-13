The French Navy has seized an oil tanker named DF Peak in the Indian Ocean, suspected of illegally transporting petroleum products and sailing under a false flag. This was announced by the country's president, Emmanuel Macron, on his page on the X (formerly Twitter) social network.

The French leader published a video showing military personnel descending directly onto the ship using a helicopter, emphasizing that Paris is waging a resolute fight against the "shadow fleet" worldwide.

Details of the ocean interception and the tanker's situation

The operation carried out by the French military took place near Réunion Island:

Area of operation: The tanker was intercepted more than 450 nautical miles south of Réunion Island;

Macron's position: The French president stated that this measure was carried out "in full compliance with the norms of international maritime law";

Documents turned out to be forged: According to the Le Monde newspaper, initial inspections on board confirmed suspicions regarding the ship's flag. The case files have been handed over to the prosecutor's office in Saint-Denis;

Crew under control: The oil tanker was brought to the coast of Réunion for further inspection. The 21 crew members on board, who are citizens of various countries, are being held under the strict control of the French military.

International objections: Accusations of "maritime piracy"

Paris's actions in detaining foreign vessels on the open ocean are causing diplomatic tension:

"Shadow fleet" target: France and Western countries are attempting to take control of the network of covert vessels transporting oil while bypassing sanctions;

Moscow's harsh reaction: Prior to this, Artyom Studennikov, Director of the First European Department at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, accused France of seizing tankers at its own discretion and engaging in maritime piracy and robbery on the international stage.

This forceful operation by France in the Indian Ocean could lead to further escalation of security concerns and major geopolitical competition along international maritime trade routes.