War in the Strait of Hormuz: U.S. sinks tanker, Iran strikes with missiles

The geopolitical situation in the Middle East has reached its most dangerous and catastrophic point — the long-standing proxy conflict between the US and Iran has escalated into an open and direct naval war. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has officially announced that it sank an enormous Iranian oil tanker named "M/T Kylo" in the Gulf of Oman with missile strikes. In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles at a US aircraft carrier and destroyer, delivering devastating blows to US-linked vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth issued a stern warning to Tehran, threatening to sink all Iranian tankers.

The sinking of the "M/T Kylo" tanker: 4 missile strikes and CENTCOM's sarcasm

Details and video footage of the operation carried out by US military forces have spread widely in international media:

4 precise hits on the ship's hull: As seen in the video footage, at least four cruise missiles struck the hull of the "M/T Kylo". Following successive explosions, a massive fire broke out on the ship; the tanker capsized and sank to the bottom of the Gulf of Oman within minutes.

CENTCOM's sarcastically blunt statement: “Thanks to the precision and high professionalism of American service members, the tanker ‘Kylo’ sank in the Gulf of Oman today, joining the ranks of the Iranian navy at the bottom of the sea,” the US Central Command stated officially.

Three tankers targeted: According to CENTCOM, US forces targeted three tankers belonging to the IRGC located near Kharg Island, the Jask district, and the Gulf of Oman with missiles.

Iran's devastating response: Ballistic missiles, naval drones, and 6 merchant ships

Tehran did not leave the American attacks unanswered and launched large-scale counterattacks across the Persian Gulf:

Ballistic strikes on aircraft carrier and destroyer: Reuters reported that the IRGC launched ballistic missiles at a US aircraft carrier and a guided-missile destroyer in the region (the Pentagon stated there was no serious damage to the ships and no casualties).

6 ships under fire: Iranian military forces launched a series of strikes on 6 commercial vessels linked to US interests in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, including three large oil tankers.

US naval drone destroyed: Iran's Press TV reported that IRGC units identified and successfully destroyed a US Navy unmanned surface vehicle (naval drone) that attempted to enter the specially protected waters of the Strait of Hormuz.

Final warning from the Pentagon chief: "We will destroy all your tankers"

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth issued an open ultimatum to Tehran on his X (formerly Twitter) account:

"Do not fire on our fleet": “It’s very simple: if Iran fires on US ships, we will destroy and sink all of their oil tankers. The only thing they need to do is not fire on the US fleet,” Hegseth said.

Defenseless Iranian fleet: The Defense Secretary emphasized that Iranian oil tankers lack defensive systems and are completely vulnerable, adding that US military aircraft, ships, and submarines are capable of destroying them all in an instant.

Global energy risk: The escalation of military operations in the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately 20% of the world's oil exports pass, poses a risk of sharp spikes in global fuel prices and the start of a new wave of crisis in the global economy.

Do you think this naval clash between the US and Iran will turn into a full-scale official war? How much will the confrontation in the Strait of Hormuz affect the global oil market and fuel prices? Leave your thoughts in the comments!