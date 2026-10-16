“Do you trust Netanyahu?”: Trump's unexpected and frank admission causes a stir

During a brief Q&A session with journalists at the White House, US President Donald Trump gave an unexpectedly firm and blunt response when asked about his personal and political relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Responding to a media representative's direct question about whether he trusts his Israeli counterpart, Trump reacted in a manner far removed from traditional diplomatic style.

A brief and sharp dialogue: Details of the Q&A

The conversation between the journalist and the US leader went as follows:

Journalist's question: “Mr. President, do you trust Benjamin Netanyahu?”;

Donald Trump's response: “To be honest, I don't trust anyone.”

The political meaning behind the statement: What do experts say?

Trump's cold and firm response sparked various discussions among international analysts and political circles:

A pragmatic and cautious approach: Trump once again demonstrated that in international politics, he relies not on personal friendships and emotions, but solely on concrete interests and results;

Complexity in relations: The fact that the question specifically concerned Netanyahu and that Trump used the general formula of “not trusting anyone” implies that the ties between the two politicians are built not on unconditional trust as before, but on a complex geopolitical balance;

A signal in big politics: This statement shows that while the official alliance between Washington and Tel Aviv continues, the US considers its national interests as an absolute priority in any decision-making.

This confession by Trump once again proves that on the international stage, major politics is not a space of personal loyalty, but of constant testing and vigilance.