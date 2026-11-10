Trump's demand to Israel: "Without us, there would be no Israel; you will cover the full costs of the war!"

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued unprecedentedly harsh demands to Israel, Washington's closest ally in the Middle East. The White House leader announced that all costs incurred by the U.S. during the military confrontation involving Iran must be fully covered by the protected nations, primarily Israel. Furthermore, Trump threatened to halt the billions of dollars in annual military grants provided to Tel Aviv.

$4 billion in aid at risk: Trump's key demands

Trump emphasized that security guarantees provided at the expense of American taxpayers will no longer be free. Starting in 2027, the annual direct military aid program of nearly $4 billion allocated for Israel's defense is expected to be completely terminated or drastically reduced.

The President stressed that the U.S. military campaign saved its allies from destruction and openly stated that it is time for a reckoning regarding all services and military expenses provided by Washington.

Key Issue Trump's position and statement Expected political and financial consequence Covering war costs Israel and its allies will pay for the costs of operations against Iran Major financial dispute between Washington and Tel Aviv Military aid package Termination/reduction of the $4 billion annual aid from 2027 Serious pressure on Israel's defense budget Midterm elections correlation "Hatred toward Israel caused the Republicans' defeat" Further intensification of the Israel issue in U.S. domestic politics Political timing Internal political crisis in Israel and the period of forming a new government Additional diplomatic blow to the new coalition in Tel Aviv

"The countries we protect will fully cover every expense we have incurred for the war, because without us, they would not exist at all. Without us, there would be no Israel." — Donald Trump, U.S. President.

Political crisis in Israel and the election defeat factor

This statement from the White House comes at a time when Israel is experiencing a severe internal political crisis. The country's President, Isaac Herzog, has entrusted the mandate to form a new government to opposition leaders, and the transition of power in Tel Aviv is taking place under complex circumstances.

At the same time, Donald Trump touched upon the fact that the Republican Party lost control of Congress in the U.S. midterm elections, openly mentioning that one of the reasons for the defeat was the emergence of "strong hatred toward Israel" among American voters. This indicates that Washington's relationship with its allies is now being restructured not based on traditional diplomatic rules, but on strict business calculations and domestic election ratings.

Do you think Trump can actually stop the $4 billion in aid to Israel, or is this a pressure tactic to force the acceptance of new terms? Share your thoughts in the comments.