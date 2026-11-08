Political shift in Israel: President tasks Gadi Eisenkot with forming a government

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Political shift in Israel: President tasks Gadi Eisenkot with forming a government

An important and historic event has occurred on the Israeli political scene. Following consultations in the newly elected parliament, the country's president, Isaac Herzog, has entrusted the mandate to form a new government not to the incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but to opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot.

According to "The Times of Israel," citing the head of state's office, President Herzog personally communicated his decision to both Eisenkot and the current head of government, Netanyahu.

Decisive vote in the Knesset: Clear advantage for Eisenkot

The president's choice of candidate was based on official negotiations held with all political factions and parties in parliament:

  • Open support from deputies: As a result of consultations held among members of the new Knesset, 67 deputies supported the candidacy of Gadi Eisenkot for the position of prime minister;

  • Netanyahu's figures: Only 46 deputies voted in favor of incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu;

  • Remaining deputies: The remaining representatives in parliament chose to remain neutral regarding both candidates.

How long does the new government have to be formed?

According to Israeli law, specific deadlines are set for forming a coalition and establishing a cabinet of ministers:

  • 28-day primary period: Gadi Eisenkot has been officially given 28 days to reach agreements with all parties and form a new government;

  • Additional 14-day opportunity: If complex coalition negotiations are not concluded within the specified period, the candidate has the right to request an additional 14-day extension from the head of state.

This decision may signal the beginning of major changes in Israel's domestic and foreign policy, particularly in its security strategy in the Middle East.

Isaac HerzogBenjamin NetanyahuGadi EisenkotKnesset
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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