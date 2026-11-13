Mysterious negotiations in Washington: Netanyahu attempts to restart the war against Iran

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Mysterious negotiations in Washington: Netanyahu attempts to restart the war against Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is putting serious pressure on US President Donald Trump to restart military operations against Iran. This is reported by mass media.

Negotiations in Washington and the visit of the Mossad chief

Against this backdrop, Mossad chief Roman Gofman is currently in Washington. He is holding special negotiations with high-ranking US officials, which indicates the importance of the discussions between the parties.

Donald Trump's position and alternative measures

US President Donald Trump is currently opposing the restart of the war against Iran. Instead of military action, the Washington administration is considering the following measures:

  • Exerting firm economic pressure on Tehran;

  • Continuing the naval blockade to restrict trade routes;

  • Seeking opportunities to reach a new agreement through diplomatic channels.

In the coming days, these discussions between the Israeli and US leadership could determine the future of the geopolitical situation in the region.

Do you think the US and Israel can reach a consensus on the Iran issue, or will the situation escalate further? Leave your opinion in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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