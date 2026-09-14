Ranking of the world's "most influential" Jews published

·93·World
Ranking of the world's "most influential" Jews published

The Jerusalem Post has published its ranking of the 50 most influential Jews in the world for 2026. The list, titled "50 Most Influential Jews," includes individuals who hold significant sway in politics, business, technology, media, and other fields.

Taking the top spot in the ranking are Jared Kushner, son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, and his daughter Ivanka Trump. The Jerusalem Post specifically noted their efforts regarding the release and return of hostages.

Second place went to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The publication emphasized his immense influence on Israeli politics and the country's future.

Securing the third position is Gadi Eisenkot, a former Israeli military chief and politician, whom the publication highlighted as a potential future prime minister of Israel.

Among representatives of the tech sector, OpenAI head Sam Altman and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg also claimed a high position, sharing 9th place. The Jerusalem Post described them as tech leaders shaping the development of artificial intelligence.

Further down the ranking, BlackRock chief Larry Fink took 11th place, billionaire investor Bill Akman 16th, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison 17th, and Google co-founder Sergey Brin 18th.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was placed 21st. The publication described him as a politician who became a symbol of resistance in Ukraine following the Russian invasion. Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum took 25th place in the ranking.

Rounding out the list in 50th place are Israeli athletes Deni Avdija, Matt Turner, Zach Hyman, Oscar Gloukh, and Daniel Peretz.

Donald TrumpBenjamin NetanyahuSam AltmanMark Zuckerberg
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