Unexpected and extremely serious geopolitical shifts are being observed on the world political stage. US President Donald Trump has openly expressed his serious dissatisfaction with the crisis situation in the Middle East, specifically the intense airstrikes carried out by the Israel Defense Forces on the Lebanese capital, Beirut. According to the White House leader, official Tel Aviv has been continuing military operations against Hezbollah for "too long," and the deaths of civilians cannot be ignored in this process.

"It is not necessary to destroy an entire building every time for one person!"

Speaking within the framework of the prestigious G7 international summit held in France, Donald Trump openly criticized Israel's military tactics. "Too many innocent people have been sacrificed. Every time a certain militant or leader is sought, it is not necessary to completely destroy residential complexes where hundreds of peaceful civilians live. Because not everyone living there is a member of Hezbollah!" the US leader emphasized in his statement.

Such a sharp statement from the White House leader clearly demonstrates that a serious chill and tension have arisen in the long-standing strong political and strategic alliance with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Misunderstandings between the two leaders have been increasing recently. The main reason is seen as the Israeli government's dissatisfaction with the secret US-Iran peace deal being conducted between Washington and Tehran.

Moreover, while Trump was working intensively to finalize a regional agreement with Iran, Israel's strikes on Beirut triggered counter-attacks from Tehran and jeopardized the peace plan. This provoked the US President's strong anger, leading him to use even insulting words toward Netanyahu.

Through the following political and military-analytical table, you can familiarize yourself with the main details of the heated debate between Washington and Tel Aviv, as well as war statistics in the Middle East:

Position of the US and Trump Status of Israel and Netanyahu Iran and Lebanon agenda Consequences of the two-year war in Gaza • "Without us, Israel would not exist"

• White House plan for a peace deal with Iran

• Demand to stop attacks in Beirut • Not rushing to change tactics

• Hidden dissatisfaction with the US-Iran agreement

• Refraining from making an official statement • Stopping the war in Lebanon — Tehran's condition

• Pursuit of Hezbollah continues

• High military tension in the region • Total casualties: 73,000 people

• Majority of victims are civilians

• Sharp criticism from the international community

"Without me, there would be no Israel!" — The White House's stance

While calling on Netanyahu to be more "responsible" regarding the Lebanon issue, Donald Trump reminded once again how important a foundation the US is for the state of Israel. "Without us, meaning the United States of America, Israel would not exist at all. To be honest, without me, there would be no Israel! Because no other US president in history has dared to do the great things I have done for this state," Trump emphasized his historical services.

Following this sensational statement, special video clips reflecting the speech were posted on the president's official pages. The White House administration, attempting to soften the situation, issued a statement saying that relations between Trump and Netanyahu remain strong and that the Israel Defense Forces remain a "wonderful partner" for the US. White House representatives emphasized that there is no more loyal friend of Israel in the world than Trump, and that due to Washington's firm position, the Iranian regime has been deprived of the opportunity to create nuclear weapons.

Conclusion of Zamin political commentators: Analysis by the Reuters international news agency indicates that Trump's harsh statement is likely to turn into real political constraints that will force Israel to fundamentally change its military operations. However, following the death of nearly 73,000 people (mostly women and children) during the two-year war in Gaza, Israel's reputation and trust in the global community, and even before its closest ally, the US leadership, are suffering significantly. So far, official Israeli circles prefer to remain silent regarding Trump's criticisms.

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