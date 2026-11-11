Trump's tense phone call with Netanyahu: Heated dispute over Iran

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Trump's tense phone call with Netanyahu: Heated dispute over Iran

The phone conversation between United States President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the weekend was extremely tense. According to Ynet and Financial Times, serious disagreements have emerged in the relationship between the two leaders regarding the policy to be pursued toward Iran.

The core of the disagreements

The parties' approaches to the Iranian threat differ sharply:

  • Netanyahu's position: The Israeli Prime Minister is urging the US leader to immediately resume military strikes against Iran. In Netanyahu's view, the nuclear and military threat emanating from Tehran can only be fully eliminated by replacing the current ruling regime.

  • Trump's position: The US President is inclined toward diplomatic methods rather than the use of military force and is leaning toward exhausting all possibilities for a deal. Shortly before the conversation, Trump noted that "positive dynamics" were being observed in the negotiations and stated that the probability of large-scale American military strikes was very low.

Conversation parameters

Details and data

Participants of the conversation

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Main topic of debate

Iran policy, military strikes, and nuclear threats

Insider assessment

"Unusually difficult and heated exchange of views," "a screaming match from hell"

Official Israeli reaction

The Prime Minister's Office called these reports "complete nonsense," stating that the conversation took place in a working atmosphere

"The clash of strategic approaches on the Iran issue is inevitably affecting the close cooperation between Washington and Tel Aviv."

Different assessments of the conversation

Insider sources emphasize that the conversation between the two politicians was filled with very tough and sharp arguments. Some sources even described the call as a "screaming match from hell."

However, Benjamin Netanyahu's official office vehemently denied these reports. According to an official statement, the rumors of a conflict spread by the media are "complete nonsense," and in reality, the negotiations were conducted in a business-like and constructive spirit. Nevertheless, experts point out that disagreements remain between the US and Israeli leadership regarding the security architecture in the Middle East.

Do you think the Donald Trump administration will choose the diplomatic path on the Iran issue, or will it yield to Israel's firm demands for military strikes? Leave your opinion in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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