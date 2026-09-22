Reports of ongoing meat smuggling from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan

In Kyrgyzstann to Uzbekistan allegations have been made regarding the illegal transport of meat. This was stated by deputy Ulanbek Jeenbayev during a meeting of the relevant committee of the Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan on September 22.

The meeting discussed the implementation of Kyrgyzstan's 2025 state budget. The deputy noted that meat prices in the country are not decreasing, but rather continuing to rise.

He stated that videos showing livestock products with Kyrgyz labels in Uzbekistan being sold have circulated. The deputy assessed this as a sign that meat smuggling is continuing.

“We are seeing videos showing livestock products with Kyrgyz labels in Uzbekistan being sold. This means smuggling is ongoing. Measures must be taken to stabilize meat prices,” said Ulanbek Jeenbayev.

It is noted that the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan is implementing a series of measures to regulate meat prices. Additionally, the Anti-Monopoly Committee has set a price of 770 soms per kilogram of meat, which is approximately 100,000 soums.

So far, no additional official information has been provided regarding the cases to Uzbekistan of meat smuggling mentioned by the deputy.