Famous TV presenter sentenced to death

On September 5, a court in Egypt found the country's well-known TV presenter Sarah Khalifa and 11 other defendants in the criminal case guilty of crimes related to the production and sale of narcotic substances, and sentenced them to death. This was reported by Al-Ahram.

According to the information released by the publication, Sarah Khalifa and the other defendants were involved in purchasing raw materials necessary for preparing narcotic substances, processing them, and subsequently selling the finished product, forming an organized criminal group suspected of.

According to investigation data, the charges brought against the defendants were not limited only to crimes related to narcotic substances. They were also charged with illegal possession of firearms as well.

During the investigation, law enforcement agencies confiscated a large quantity of narcotic substances and raw materials used in their preparation. According to official data, the total weight of the confiscated substances exceeded 750 kilograms.

In addition, police officers discovered two apartments specially equipped for the preparation of narcotic substances. It is reported that these locations were used as drug laboratories.

Law enforcement officials also found an arsenal of weapons stored without a valid license, along with ammunition. This circumstance further aggravated the charges in the case.

At the same time, the court's decision is not yet final. "Khalifa and the other defendants found guilty have the right to appeal the verdictin the prescribed manner," the report says.

The Al-Ahram publication added that Sarah Khalifa was arrested in Cairo in April 2025 .

Sarah Khalifa was one of the well-known media figures in Egypt. She worked as a TV presenter on several channels and was widely known to the general public through mass media.

Now, the name of the famous TV presenter is mentioned in connection with a major criminal case involving the illegal trafficking of narcotic substances. The court's decision regarding the death penalty has further intensified public attention on this case.