Member of UAE royal family found unconscious on London street stands trial

32-year-old Mahrah al Nahayan, who has family ties to the Abu Dhabi royal family of the UAE and was found unconscious on a London street, has been put on trial for child neglect. This was reported by The Times.

According to reports, the incident occurred on June 13, 2026, in western London. The woman was found unconscious near a railing close to a busy road. Another man was also lying unconscious next to her, while a three-year-old child was left unattended, barefoot near moving cars.

Passersby who witnessed the incident helped the child and called the police. The woman remained unconscious for approximately 30 minutes. Police found drug-related paraphernalia in her bags, though no prohibited substances were detected.

In court, it was revealed that Mahrah al Nahayan had consumed cocaine in the days leading up to the incident. However, her defense attorney stated that the woman had not taken drugs on the day of the incident and was severely exhausted due to consumption on previous days. Following the incident, she began treatment for drug addiction.

The court sentenced the woman to a two-year community order and mandated her participation in a rehabilitation program. She was also ordered to pay a total of 6,114 pounds sterling in fines and court costs.

The judge emphasized that had passersby not intervened, the child could have sustained serious injuries or faced other dangers. The court specifically noted that the child was left unattended near moving vehicles.

Mahrah al Nahayan pleaded guilty. Her lawyer stated that she is remorseful for her actions and firmly determined to continue treatment to overcome her addiction.