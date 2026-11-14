Where will Usman Nurmagomedov be held? What kind of life awaits him in Al Wathba prison?

Amid reports that famous Russian MMA fighter Usman Nurmagomedov could face a six-month prison sentence in Abu Dhabi, the conditions under which he might be held have been revealed. This was reported by the MMA Uncensored channel.

Conditions at Al Wathba prison

According to sources, if the athlete is sentenced, he could be placed in the largest penitentiary institution in Abu Dhabi — Al Wathba Central Prison. The conditions for inmates there are described as follows:

General cells: Inmates are kept in general cells that can accommodate from 4 to 30 people. Toilets and showers are also for communal use.

Meals: Inmates are provided with three meals a day.

Strict restrictions: The use of personal phones and the internet is strictly prohibited in the facility. Furthermore, telephone communication is highly limited, and time for outdoor exercise may also be reduced.

Recreational conditions: At the same time, the prison does have televisions and some simple amenities for spending free time.

Prison parameters Details Name of institution Al Wathba Central Prison Location 40–50 km southeast of Abu Dhabi city center Status The main and largest correctional facility in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi Type of detention General cells for 4–30 people, strict regime

Location of the facility

Al Wathba prison is considered the largest and primary correctional facility in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It is located in the Al Wathba area of the same name, approximately 40–50 kilometers southeast of the capital's center. For now, the athlete's future and the outcome of the official legal decisions remain the center of attention.

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