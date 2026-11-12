Participants in the brawl face severe punishment: Abu Dhabi Police issues official statement

A public disturbance that occurred at a hotel in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, has sparked widespread discussion. In response to the incident, the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters issued an official statement confirming that all perpetrators have been held accountable before the law.

Details of the conflict and immediate measures

It is reported that the unfortunate incident was caused by pre-existing personal disagreements between the parties involved. 8 individuals who actively participated in the conflict at the hotel entrance, as well as 2 other citizens who recorded the incident on personal devices and disseminated the footage, were promptly identified and arrested.

Law enforcement agencies reported that upon receiving the report of the incident, the relevant units of the Abu Dhabi Police arrived at the scene immediately.

Key figures regarding the incident Details Arrested brawl participants 8 individuals Those who filmed and shared the incident 2 individuals Total number of detainees 10 individuals Next stage Case materials have been sent to the public prosecutor's office

Firm stance and legal punishment

The Abu Dhabi Police emphasized that they will always take firm measures to ensure public safety and maintain the peace and tranquility of citizens and guests. Appropriate measures have been taken against all arrested individuals within the framework of current legislation, and all collected documents have been forwarded to the public prosecutor's office for further legal assessment.

In your opinion, what measures are appropriate to prevent public disorder and the dissemination of such incidents on social media? Leave your thoughts in the comments!