PFL champion Usman Nurmagomedov and his teammates, who were sentenced to six months in prison following a mass brawl with Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi, have been released. The court reduced the sentence and halved the fine imposed on each prisoner.

Notably, this decision was prompted by a reconciliation between the parties involved in the conflict, the victims dropping their claims, and their requests for the detainees' release. At the same time, reports have circulated suggesting that his cousin, UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, may have played a significant role in securing Usman's release.

Six-month prison sentence overturned within days

On November 17, an Abu Dhabi court reviewed the previous verdict against Usman Nurmagomedov and his seven companions, resulting in their release from prison.

Initially, the athletes were sentenced to six months in prison and fined 300,000 dirhams each—approximately $81,700.

According to the new decision, the fine was reduced to 150,000 dirhams—approximately $40,800. Thus, the financial penalty for each prisoner was halved.

Abu Dhabi judicial authorities stated that the decision was based on the reconciliation of the parties, the withdrawal of mutual claims, and the victims' request to release the prisoners.

Did Khabib Nurmagomedov personally travel to the UAE?

Following Usman's release, one of the most discussed questions is the extent to which Khabib Nurmagomedov influenced the process.

According to reports from Russian media and certain sources in the MMA world, the former UFC champion traveled to the UAE to help secure the release of his close relative and his teammates. It is said that Usman's associates initially tried to resolve the issue independently before seeking assistance from Khabib.