Did Khabib Nurmagomedov intervene? Usman and his teammates released from prison
PFL champion Usman Nurmagomedov and his teammates, who were sentenced to six months in prison following a mass brawl with Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi, have been released. The court reduced the sentence and halved the fine imposed on each prisoner.
Notably, this decision was prompted by a reconciliation between the parties involved in the conflict, the victims dropping their claims, and their requests for the detainees' release. At the same time, reports have circulated suggesting that his cousin, UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, may have played a significant role in securing Usman's release.
Six-month prison sentence overturned within days
On November 17, an Abu Dhabi court reviewed the previous verdict against Usman Nurmagomedov and his seven companions, resulting in their release from prison.
Initially, the athletes were sentenced to six months in prison and fined 300,000 dirhams each—approximately $81,700.
According to the new decision, the fine was reduced to 150,000 dirhams—approximately $40,800. Thus, the financial penalty for each prisoner was halved.
Abu Dhabi judicial authorities stated that the decision was based on the reconciliation of the parties, the withdrawal of mutual claims, and the victims' request to release the prisoners.
Did Khabib Nurmagomedov personally travel to the UAE?
Following Usman's release, one of the most discussed questions is the extent to which Khabib Nurmagomedov influenced the process.
According to reports from Russian media and certain sources in the MMA world, the former UFC champion traveled to the UAE to help secure the release of his close relative and his teammates. It is said that Usman's associates initially tried to resolve the issue independently before seeking assistance from Khabib.
Reports claim that Khabib first attempted to resolve the situation through UFC head Dana White and his American partners, and when those efforts failed, he began negotiating personally with local officials.
Furthermore, Khabib's appearance in the UAE just before Usman's release fueled these speculations. In a video posted on social media by Saygid Izagakhmaev, Khabib can be seen in good spirits.
However, an important point remains: it has not been officially confirmed that Khabib directly influenced the court's decision or participated in negotiations for their release.
Merab Dvalishvili also requested their release
Former UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili, who was on the victim's side in this conflict, also requested leniency for Usman and his companions.
After his victory at the RAF tournament, the Georgian fighter appealed to UAE authorities, expressing his support for the release of the imprisoned athletes. He stated that despite personal disagreements, he wanted all participants to be released.
This appeal aligned with the victims' request for release mentioned in the court's decision. Thus, Dvalishvili's position is also being cited as an important factor that influenced the development of events.
Will the conflict affect Usman's plans to move to the UFC?
Usman Nurmagomedov's imprisonment had raised questions about his future in sports. The possibility of the PFL lightweight champion moving to the UFC had been discussed previously, and his potential clash with Ilia Topuria had generated great interest among MMA fans.
However, it is currently unknown how such plans will change after the incident in Abu Dhabi. PFL management has indicated they are open to continuing their partnership with Usman. There is no information regarding an official agreement for his move to the UFC.
It is also unclear how the conflict will affect the UFC careers of Umar Nurmagomedov and Tagir Ulanbekov. The promotion has not announced any additional disciplinary measures against them.
Saba Lazishvili, who was on the other side of the conflict, has become quite well-known in the sports world following the incident. He competed against UFC legend Urijah Faber at the RAF tournament, winning 12-7. This result brought his name to a wider audience.
How did the brawl in Abu Dhabi begin?
This conflict, which could have had tragic consequences, took place on November 11 in the lobby of a hotel on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.
While Merab Dvalishvili was filming a video for social media, Usman Nurmagomedov and his companions approached him. Circulated videos show Usman slapping the Georgian fighter in the face, after which a mass brawl broke out between representatives of both sides.
Law enforcement agencies detained the participants. On November 13, the court sentenced several individuals to six months in prison, a 300,000 dirham fine, and deportation from the country after the prison term was served.
Now, with the new court decision, Usman and his seven companions have been released from prison, and the fine amount has been halved.
Thus, the most critical phase of the conflict, which caused a major stir in the MMA world a few days ago, has concluded. However, how this incident will affect Usman Nurmagomedov's future career and whether Khabib truly participated in the negotiations remain open questions.
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